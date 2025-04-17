Debunking 5 common myths about digestive health
Digestive health is one of those topics which is shrouded in a blanket of myths and misconceptions.
Most of us fall for these myths, making unnecessary dietary restrictions or following futile practices to stay healthy.
But knowing what is true and what is not, is imperative for maintaining a healthy digestive system.
Let's debunk five common myths about digestive health.
Spicy foods
Myth: Spicy foods cause ulcers
Contrary to popular belief, spicy foods don't cause ulcers.
Ulcers are mainly caused by an infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria or the long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
While spicy foods may irritate existing ulcers, they aren't the culprit.
Instead of cutting spices from your diet completely, focus on managing stress and avoiding excessive NSAID use.
Probiotics Daily
Myth: You need probiotics daily
Though probiotics have become a popular daily gut health supplement, they're not needed by everyone.
Our gut already harbors trillions of good bacteria that keep things balanced on their own.
For the majority of healthy individuals, taking probiotics daily may not even be of much use.
Just concentrate on a balanced, fiber-rich diet to nourish your gut's natural flora.
Gluten-free diets
Myth: Gluten-free diets are healthier
The gluten-free fad has conditioned most of us to think that gluten avoidance is inherently healthier.
But unless you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, there's no reason to go gluten-free.
Whole grains with gluten provide important nutrients such as fiber and B vitamins that promote good health.
A gluten-free diet without medical necessity can bring about nutrient deficiencies.
Water during meals
Myth: Drinking water during meals hinders digestion
A popular myth is that drinking water during meals dilutes stomach acids, thereby impairing digestion.
In reality, water actually aids digestion by breaking food down and absorbing nutrients.
It also prevents constipation by keeping the digestive tract hydrated.
Drinking moderate amounts of water during meals is actually beneficial than harmful.
Dairy products
Myth: Dairy causes digestive issues in everyone
While some people suffer from lactose intolerance (due to a lack of the lactase enzyme), not everyone has digestive issues with dairy.
Many digest dairy products without problems, due to their body's ability to break down lactose into simpler sugars, absorbed easily into the bloodstream.
This indicates that dairy-related digestive issues aren't universal, but limited to lactose intolerance.