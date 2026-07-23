5 breakfast ideas using green gram
What's the story
Green gram, or mung beans, is a versatile ingredient that can be added to your breakfast to boost metabolism. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, they make an excellent choice for anyone looking to kickstart their day on a healthy note. Here are five simple breakfast ideas using green gram that can help you stay energized and focused throughout the morning.
Smoothie
Green gram smoothie delight
A green gram smoothie is an easy way to add this nutritious ingredient to your morning routine.
Soak one cup of green grams overnight, and blend them with one banana, half a cup of spinach, and one cup of almond milk.
This smoothie is rich in protein and fiber, keeping you full for longer.
The banana adds natural sweetness, while spinach contributes iron and vitamins.
Salad
Sprouted green gram salad
Sprouting green grams enhances their nutritional value by increasing vitamin content and making them easier to digest.
For this salad, sprout half a cup of green grams for two days until small tails appear.
Mix them with diced cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves. Dress with lemon juice and salt for flavor.
This refreshing salad is high in antioxidants and aids digestion.
Pancakes
Green gram pancakes
Green gram pancakes are a delicious alternative to traditional breakfast options.
Blend one cup of soaked green grams with water until smooth. Add a pinch of salt, and cook on a non-stick pan like regular pancakes.
Serve with honey or maple syrup for sweetness if desired.
These pancakes are high in protein and low in calories.
Porridge
Green gram porridge
For those who prefer warm breakfasts, green gram porridge is an excellent choice.
Cook half a cup of soaked green grams in two cups of water until soft. Mash slightly for a creamy texture.
Add a pinch of salt, and serve hot. Top with nuts or seeds for added crunch.
This porridge is filling and provides sustained energy release throughout the morning.
Upma
Green gram upma
Green gram upma is a savory dish that combines the goodness of green grams with spices for flavor.
Roast half a cup of green grams until golden brown. Grind coarsely.
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, green chilies, and roasted ground green gram. Stir-fry with semolina until cooked.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.