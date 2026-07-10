How to make healthy sunflower seed muffins

Tip 1

Storage tips for freshness

To keep your sunflower seed muffins fresh, store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days. For longer storage, refrigerate them, where they can last for up to a week without losing their taste and texture. If you want to store them for a longer period, freeze the muffins by wrapping each one individually in plastic wrap before placing them in a freezer-safe bag or container.