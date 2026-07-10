How to make healthy sunflower seed muffins
What's the story
Sunflower seed muffins are a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. Packed with essential nutrients, these muffins make for a healthy breakfast option. Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, making them a great addition to your diet. You can easily whip up these muffins at home with simple ingredients, and enjoy their health benefits every morning.
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Nutritional benefits of sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They are also a great source of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that protects cells from damage. Magnesium in sunflower seeds helps regulate blood pressure and supports muscle function. Selenium is important for thyroid health and immune function. Including sunflower seeds in your diet can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements.
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Easy recipe for sunflower seed muffins
To make sunflower seed muffins, mix one cup of flour, one-half cup of sunflower seeds, one teaspoon baking powder, and one-half teaspoon salt in a bowl. In another bowl, combine one-half cup of milk or plant-based alternative, two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup, and one tablespoon of oil. Combine the wet and dry ingredients until just mixed. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.
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Tips for enhancing flavor
To amp up the flavor of your sunflower seed muffins, add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. You can also add dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for a sweet contrast with the nutty flavor of the seeds. If you want them sweeter, add more honey or maple syrup, but keep in mind that too much sweetness can mask other flavors.
Tip 1
Storage tips for freshness
To keep your sunflower seed muffins fresh, store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days. For longer storage, refrigerate them, where they can last for up to a week without losing their taste and texture. If you want to store them for a longer period, freeze the muffins by wrapping each one individually in plastic wrap before placing them in a freezer-safe bag or container.