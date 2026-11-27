Plank variations to strengthen your core
What's the story
Planks are a staple in most workout routines, famous for building core strength and stability. However, adding variations can make the exercise more challenging and effective. By modifying the traditional plank, you can target different muscle groups and improve your overall fitness. Here are five plank variations that can help you build a stronger core, each with its own unique benefits.
Variation 1
Side plank with leg lift
The side plank with leg lift targets the obliques and adds an element of balance to the exercise.
Start in a side plank position with one forearm on the ground and feet stacked.
Lift the top leg while maintaining the plank position to engage more muscles in your core and lower body.
This variation improves lateral stability and strengthens the hips.
Variation 2
Plank jacks
Plank jacks add a cardio element to your core workout.
Begin in a standard plank position, then jump your feet outwards and back together, much like jumping jacks but in a horizontal plane.
This dynamic movement increases heart rate while working on your core, shoulders, and legs.
Plank jacks improve endurance, as well as core strength.
Variation 3
Plank to push-up
The plank to push-up variation combines two classic exercises for a full-body workout that emphasizes upper body strength and core stability.
Start in a forearm plank position, then push up onto your hands one arm at a time into a push-up position before lowering back down to the forearms.
This movement challenges both the chest muscles and the abdominal muscles.
Variation 4
Spiderman plank
The Spiderman plank adds an element of mobility by incorporating knee movements toward the elbow while holding a plank position.
Begin in a high plank stance, and bring one knee toward the same-side elbow as you maintain balance on your toes and hands.
This variation enhances coordination between the upper body and lower body while engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
Variation 5
Plank with shoulder taps
Plank with shoulder taps focuses on stabilizing the hips by alternating tapping each shoulder with opposite hands without shifting weight too much from side to side.
Start in high-plank form, reach across your body with one hand at a time, tapping shoulders gently but deliberately.
All the while, keep everything else as still as possible throughout the entire movement sequence.