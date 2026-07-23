Botswana's top safari lodges: A list
What's the story
Botswana is a dream destination for wildlife lovers, and its safari lodges offer the best of both worlds—luxury and adventure. These lodges are located in some of the most pristine wilderness areas in Africa, providing guests with an opportunity to experience the continent's rich biodiversity up close. From opulent accommodations to personalized service, Botswana's safari lodges guarantee an unforgettable experience for those looking to explore the wild.
#1
Okavango Delta's unique offerings
The Okavango Delta is famous for its unique ecosystem, teeming with wildlife.
Lodges here provide guided safaris by land and water, giving guests an opportunity to see elephants, hippos, and a variety of bird species.
The delta's seasonal floods create a lush habitat that attracts a variety of animals.
Staying at a lodge in this area gives you the chance to explore this UNESCO World Heritage Site in comfort and style.
#2
Chobe National Park adventures
Chobe National Park is famous for its huge elephant herds and rich wildlife.
The park's lodges provide game drives and river cruises, giving guests a chance to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.
The Chobe River is a hotspot for spotting crocodiles, hippos, and numerous bird species.
Lodging in this area guarantees an action-packed safari experience.
#3
Moremi Game Reserve experiences
Moremi Game Reserve is one of Africa's most beautiful wildlife areas, with diverse landscapes from savannas to wetlands.
The reserve's lodges provide guided tours that give you an opportunity to spot lions, leopards, giraffes, and more.
Moremi's varied habitats make it one of the best places to see Botswana's wildlife diversity.
#4
Luxury accommodations in Savute
Savute is famous for its dramatic landscapes and rich wildlife, including predators like lions and hyenas.
The area has luxury lodges that provide spacious rooms with stunning views of the surrounding plains or waterways.
These accommodations ensure guests enjoy modern amenities while being close to nature.