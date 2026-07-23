Make fine hair look thicker with these 5 braids
What's the story
Fine hair can be difficult to style, particularly when it comes to volume. But braids are a versatile option that can add body and fullness to your locks. Not only do they look good, but they also give your hair the much-needed lift and texture. Here are five braids that can make fine hair look voluminous, without any fuss.
Lift technique
French braid for added lift
The French braid is a classic style that adds lift at the roots.
By incorporating sections of hair as you braid, you create a tighter pattern closer to the scalp.
This technique helps lift the hair from the roots, giving an illusion of more volume.
It's perfect for both casual and formal occasions, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to enhance their fine hair's appearance.
Texture Boost
Fishtail braid for texture
The fishtail braid is another great option to add texture to fine hair. Its intricate pattern creates a woven effect that adds depth and dimension.
To achieve this look, divide your hair into two sections, and alternate small pieces from each side until you reach the end.
The result is a textured braid that makes your hair look fuller and more dynamic.
Volume technique
Dutch braid for volume increase
The Dutch braid, also known as an inverted French braid, is a great way to add volume at the roots.
Unlike traditional braiding techniques, where strands go over each other, in this one, they go under.
This creates a raised effect on top of the head, giving an instant boost in volume, and making it perfect for fine-haired folks looking for more lift.
Layered illusion
Waterfall braid for layered effect
A waterfall braid gives an illusion of layers by letting some strands fall freely between sections of the braid.
This creates movement and volume without compromising on length or style options.
Simply pick up small sections from above each drop point as you go along, ensuring even distribution throughout your mane.
Subtle fullness
Rope braid for subtle fullness
The rope braid is a simple, yet effective way to add subtle fullness to fine hair.
Twist two sections together tightly from top to bottom, then secure with an elastic band.
This technique creates a slightly thicker appearance along the length of the hair.
It does not require much effort or time investment compared to other styles mentioned here.