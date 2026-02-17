Is your Brazil itinerary too touristy? Skip these places

Brazil is a country with rich culture and stunning landscapes, but not all tourist destinations live up to the hype. Some places are frequently crowded with tourists and may not give you the authentic Brazilian experience you seek. Here are some of the most overrated tourist destinations in Brazil that you may want to skip for more unique and rewarding experiences.

#1 Copacabana Beach: More crowd than charm While Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro is famous worldwide, it can be more crowded than charming. The beach is always packed with tourists, making it hard to relax or enjoy the scenery. Plus, the prices of food and drinks in this area can be much higher than other local spots. If you want a more peaceful beach experience, consider visiting less popular beaches in Rio's vicinity.

#2 Sugarloaf Mountain: Scenic but pricey Sugarloaf Mountain is another iconic spot in Rio de Janeiro, famous for its panoramic views of the city. However, the experience comes at a steep price, with cable car tickets costing around R$110 per person. The wait times can also be long during peak seasons. For breathtaking views without the hefty price tag, you can hike to Parque da Catacumba or visit other viewpoints around the city.

#3 Iguazu Falls: Crowded and commercialized Although Iguazu Falls is one of the largest waterfall systems in the world, it can get extremely crowded during peak tourist seasons. The commercialization of the area has also led to higher costs for accommodations and tours compared to other natural attractions in Brazil. If you want to avoid crowds, consider visiting during off-peak months or explore other lesser-known waterfalls in Brazil.

#4 Pantanal: Limited wildlife visibility The Pantanal region is famous for its biodiversity and is often touted as one of the best places to see wildlife in Brazil. But, unlike the Amazon rainforest, the Pantanal has limited wildlife visibility during certain times of the year. The dry season is the best time to visit if you want to see animals easily, but it may still not be as rewarding as other wildlife reserves around the world.