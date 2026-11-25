These offbeat destinations are a must-visit in Brazil
What's the story
Brazil is famous for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, but some tourist spots have become overcrowded and overrated. While the usual destinations are worth a visit, lesser-known places offer unique experiences without the crowds. Here are five such alternatives where you can enjoy Brazil's natural beauty and rich history in a more peaceful setting.
#1
Chapada Diamantina: A hiker's paradise
Located in Bahia, Chapada Diamantina is a dream come true for hikers. The national park is filled with dramatic plateaus, waterfalls, and caves.
Unlike the crowded trails of other Brazilian parks, Chapada Diamantina offers solitude and breathtaking views.
Explore the Fumaca Falls or hike to the top of Pai Inacio Hill for panoramic vistas.
#2
Alter do Chao: The Caribbean of Brazil
Often called Brazil's Caribbean, Alter do Chao is a small village in the Amazon rainforest.
With its white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, it is an ideal place for relaxation, away from the crowded beaches of Rio de Janeiro.
You can swim in the Tapajos River or take a boat tour to see local wildlife.
#3
Ouro Preto: Colonial charm without crowds
Ouro Preto is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its colonial architecture and cobblestone streets.
Unlike other historical cities in Brazil, Ouro Preto retains its charm without being overrun by tourists.
You can visit museums, art galleries, and churches that showcase Brazil's rich colonial history.
#4
Lencois Maranhenses: Unique dunes
Lencois Maranhenses National Park is famous for its vast expanse of white dunes, interspersed with freshwater lagoons.
This surreal landscape is unlike anything else in Brazil and is less frequented by tourists than other natural attractions.
You can explore this desert-like environment on foot or take a guided tour to appreciate its beauty.
#5
Serra da Canastra: Wildlife sanctuary
Serra da Canastra National Park is famous for its diverse wildlife, including the Brazilian golden lion tamarin monkey.
This park is a perfect escape from the crowded tourist spots. You can explore its vast landscapes, from lush valleys to dramatic cliffs, all while enjoying the peace of nature.