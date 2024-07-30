In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Brazilian treat with a twist - Acaraje with cassava!

Start by blending soaked black-eyed peas, onion, and garlic into a paste, then mix in grated cassava for a unique texture.

Fry these in palm oil until golden brown, and serve hot with spicy salsa or your favorite sauce.

This vegetarian delight is perfect as an appetizer, snack, or a main dish with a side salad.

Enjoy this cultural fusion at home! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe: Try this Brazilian acaraje with cassava

By Anujj Trehaan 07:01 pm Jul 30, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Acaraje, a traditional Brazilian street food from Bahia's Afro-Brazilian culture, is crafted from peeled black-eyed peas formed into balls and deep-fried in palm oil. Typically served split with vatapa, a spicy paste, our version adds cassava for a unique twist, keeping it vegetarian and eggless. Let's start cooking to bring a taste of Brazil to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need two cups of black-eyed peas, soaked overnight, one large onion finely chopped, two cloves of garlic minced, salt to taste, one teaspoon of ground pepper for seasoning, two cups of grated cassava (tapioca), and a sufficient amount of palm oil for deep frying. All ingredients should be fresh to ensure the best flavor in your dish.

Step 1

Preparing the black-eyed peas

Begin by draining the soaked black-eyed peas and peeling off their skins. This can be done by rubbing them between your hands under running water. The skins should come off easily. Once peeled, blend the peas with chopped onion and minced garlic until you achieve a smooth paste. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste.

Step 2

Incorporating cassava into the mix

Gently fold the grated cassava, also known as tapioca, into your black-eyed pea mixture until it's well combined. The addition of cassava brings a unique texture and flavor to the Acaraje, making it distinct from traditional versions while preserving its essence. This step enriches the dish, offering a delightful twist on the classic recipe without straying from its cultural roots.

Step 3

Shaping and frying acaraje balls

Heat palm oil in a deep pan over medium heat. While waiting for the oil to reach frying temperature, shape your mixture into small balls or oval shapes using two spoons or your hands dipped in water to prevent sticking. Carefully drop each ball into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on all sides.

Step 4

Serving your acaraje

Traditionally served split with vatapa, our vegetarian Acaraje pairs well with spicy tomato salsa or your preferred sauce. Enjoy it hot as an appetizer, snack at gatherings, or as a main dish with a side salad for a fulfilling meal. This tutorial offers a vegetarian twist on the Brazilian classic, maintaining its cultural authenticity and taste. Delight in making this treat at home!