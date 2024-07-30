Thailand launches new visa for long-term visitors
Thailand has recently unveiled a new five-year visa, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), specifically designed for remote workers and long-term travelers. The Thai prime minister's office announced that the DTV permits eligible visitors to stay up to 180 days per visit on a multiple-entry basis within five years. However, travelers must exit the country once their 180-day stay concludes, with the duration resetting upon re-entry.
Visa targets remote workers and various travelers
The DTV is open to a wide range of remote workers, including digital nomads and freelancers. It also caters to individuals intending to engage in activities such as Muay Thai training, Thai cooking classes, or those seeking extended medical treatments in Thailand. The visa aims to attract travelers looking for long-term stays while participating in these unique experiences.
Thailand expands visa-free access and stay duration
Alongside the introduction of the DTV, the Thai government has broadened its list of countries and territories granted visa-free access for tourism and short-term business from 57 to 93. The length of stay has also been extended from 30 days to 60. Furthermore, the number of countries whose citizens are eligible for a Visa on Arrival has risen from 19 to 31.
Thailand's tourism figures and new visa strategy
Thailand has seen a significant increase in foreign tourists, with 17.5 million visitors in the first half of this year, marking a 35% rise over the same period last year. However, according to Gary Bowerman, founder of Check-in Asia, these new visa measures aim not just to attract more visitors but also to boost visitor spending and alleviate pressure on resources.
DTV aims to attract long-stay visitors and reduce pressure
Bowerman notes that while Thailand leads Southeast Asia in visitor arrivals, the average spend per visitor is relatively low. Most of Thailand's international arrivals are regional travelers who visit for short periods, straining the infrastructure and transport networks. The introduction of the DTV aims to attract long-stay visitors like digital nomads, which would put less pressure on entry and transport points.
New visa measures aim to boost tourism and economy
The new visa measures, effective since July 15, are designed to promote tourism and stimulate the economy. Olivier Ponti, director of intelligence and marketing at ForwardKeys, observes a global trend of travelers staying at destinations for longer periods post-Covid-19. He suggests that visas allowing for multiple entries, longer validity periods, and family members to accompany the visa holder are successful in attracting long-stay tourists.