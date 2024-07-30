In short Simplifying... In short Thailand is rolling out a new visa, the DTV, to attract long-stay visitors like digital nomads, reducing strain on infrastructure and boosting the economy.

The country has also expanded its visa-free access from 57 to 93 countries, extending the stay duration from 30 to 60 days.

These changes, effective since July 15, are part of a strategy to increase tourism and visitor spending, following a global trend of travelers staying longer at destinations post-Covid-19. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Thailand launches new visa for long-term visitors

By Simran Jeet 06:49 pm Jul 30, 202406:49 pm

What's the story Thailand has recently unveiled a new five-year visa, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), specifically designed for remote workers and long-term travelers. The Thai prime minister's office announced that the DTV permits eligible visitors to stay up to 180 days per visit on a multiple-entry basis within five years. However, travelers must exit the country once their 180-day stay concludes, with the duration resetting upon re-entry.

Eligibility criteria

Visa targets remote workers and various travelers

The DTV is open to a wide range of remote workers, including digital nomads and freelancers. It also caters to individuals intending to engage in activities such as Muay Thai training, Thai cooking classes, or those seeking extended medical treatments in Thailand. The visa aims to attract travelers looking for long-term stays while participating in these unique experiences.

Visa expansion

Thailand expands visa-free access and stay duration

Alongside the introduction of the DTV, the Thai government has broadened its list of countries and territories granted visa-free access for tourism and short-term business from 57 to 93. The length of stay has also been extended from 30 days to 60. Furthermore, the number of countries whose citizens are eligible for a Visa on Arrival has risen from 19 to 31.

Tourism growth

Thailand's tourism figures and new visa strategy

Thailand has seen a significant increase in foreign tourists, with 17.5 million visitors in the first half of this year, marking a 35% rise over the same period last year. However, according to Gary Bowerman, founder of Check-in Asia, these new visa measures aim not just to attract more visitors but also to boost visitor spending and alleviate pressure on resources.

Visa impact

DTV aims to attract long-stay visitors and reduce pressure

Bowerman notes that while Thailand leads Southeast Asia in visitor arrivals, the average spend per visitor is relatively low. Most of Thailand's international arrivals are regional travelers who visit for short periods, straining the infrastructure and transport networks. The introduction of the DTV aims to attract long-stay visitors like digital nomads, which would put less pressure on entry and transport points.

Economic boost

New visa measures aim to boost tourism and economy

The new visa measures, effective since July 15, are designed to promote tourism and stimulate the economy. Olivier Ponti, director of intelligence and marketing at ForwardKeys, observes a global trend of travelers staying at destinations for longer periods post-Covid-19. He suggests that visas allowing for multiple entries, longer validity periods, and family members to accompany the visa holder are successful in attracting long-stay tourists.