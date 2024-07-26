In short Simplifying... In short Singapore's skyline is adorned with sky-high gardens, offering breathtaking views and serene escapes.

Sands SkyPark, perched atop Marina Bay Sands, and the 50th-floor skybridge of The Pinnacle@Duxton, blend nature with cityscapes.

PARKROYAL on Pickering and Orchard Central Roof Garden offer tranquil retreats amidst the city's hustle, with lush greenery, art installations, and infinity pools.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:36 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Singapore, often referred to as the "City in a Garden," offers a unique blend of urban and natural landscapes. Among its most enchanting attractions are the rooftop gardens scattered across the city. These green havens not only provide a respite from the bustling city life but also offer stunning panoramic views. Here are some spectacular rooftop gardens you must visit when in Singapore.

Location 1

Sands Skypark

Perched atop Marina Bay Sands, Sands SkyPark is an architectural marvel 200 meters high, offering unmatched views of Singapore's skyline. It boasts hundreds of trees and plants, ideal for nature lovers and photographers. It's a prime spot to watch the sunset or admire the city lights after dark, making it a must-visit for those seeking breathtaking views combined with lush greenery.

Location 2

The Pinnacle@Duxton Skybridge

The Pinnacle@Duxton stands out with its 50th-floor skybridge, home to one of Singapore's most impressive rooftop gardens. This space combines greenery with functionality, featuring jogging tracks amidst verdant landscapes. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views while learning about sustainable urban farming practices adopted here. It's a testament to Singapore's commitment to integrating nature within its urban fabric.

Location 3

PARKROYAL on Pickering

PARKROYal on Pickering is renowned for its award-winning hotel-in-a-garden concept. Its rooftop garden is an epitome of tranquility, featuring lush green walls, walkways enveloped in foliage, and infinity pools that seem to merge with the horizon. This garden offers guests and visitors alike a serene escape amidst tropical flora without leaving the comfort of the city.

Location 4

Orchard Central Roof Garden

Located in one of Singapore's busiest shopping areas, Orchard Central Roof Garden is a surprising retreat from the city's hustle. This space artfully blends art installations with natural elements, creating a serene environment for relaxation. Visitors can enjoy outdoor performances against a backdrop of skyscrapers and clear skies, offering a peaceful escape amidst the urban landscape.