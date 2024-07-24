In short Simplifying... In short Before visiting the Paris Catacombs, book tickets early and dress warmly.

Beneath Paris: Unveiling the mysteries of the catacombs

02:15 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story The Catacombs of Paris, beneath the city's streets, are a vast network of tunnels and rooms holding over six million people's remains. These were originally limestone quarries, transformed into a burial site in the late 18th century to tackle the issue of overflowing cemeteries. Today, they attract visitors worldwide, drawn by their eerie beauty and significant historical importance.

Preparation

Planning your visit to the catacombs

Before heading to the Catacombs, purchasing tickets in advance is crucial due to limited entry that often sells out. The temperature underground is cooler than street level, so wearing comfortable shoes and an extra layer of clothing is advisable. While photography is permitted to capture your visit, flash photography should be avoided to prevent damage to this ancient site.

Touring

Exploring history beneath your feet

The official tour guides visitors through a two-kilometer portion of this vast underground labyrinth. Available in several languages, informative audio guides offer deep insights into the history of Paris from a distinctive perspective. Walking through the narrow corridors, which are lined with skulls and bones arranged with care, visitors are transported to a different time, experiencing history in an immersive way.

Artistry

Beyond bones: Art and sculptures

Amidst the skeletal arrangements, keep an eye out for historical graffiti and sculptures by quarry workers from centuries past. One standout is a model of Port-Mahon fortress, crafted by a quarryman who was also a veteran soldier. These artistic contributions add significant layers of human history to your visit, enhancing the exploration of this subterranean world.

Etiquette

Respecting the silence

While exploring the Catacombs, it's crucial to respect those at rest here. Keep voices low and refrain from touching the bones. This behavior not only helps preserve the site but also maintains a respectful atmosphere. A visit here is more than a historical tour; it's a deep dive into humanity's past, exploring our connections with life, death, and memory beneath Paris's lively streets.