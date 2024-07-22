In short Simplifying... In short Lin Shu, a Chinese man, travels a whopping 320km daily to be with his wife, earning praise on social media for his dedication.

The couple, married in May after seven years of dating, bought a home in Weifang for stability, but plan to move to Qingdao if his wife secures a job there.

Despite the six-hour commute, Lin finds it financially viable and manageable, thanks to intercity transport and a supportive boss. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chinese man commutes 320km daily for his newly married wife

By Simran Jeet 04:17 pm Jul 22, 202404:17 pm

What's the story A 31-year-old man in China, Lin Shu, has been capturing attention with his remarkable daily commute of 320km to his workplace. Lin, an employee at the Chinese home appliance company Haier, embarks on this journey every day for his newly married wife. His day starts at 5 am and he departs from his home in Weifang, Shandong Province in eastern China at 5:20 am, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Travel breakdown

Details of Lin Shu's daily commute

Lin's commute involves a 30-minute e-bike ride to the train station, followed by a train ride to Qingdao in eastern Shandong, arriving at 7:46 am. The final leg of his journey is a 15-minute subway trip to his office. He arrives just in time for breakfast before starting work at 9:00 am. Lin has been documenting what he calls "the longest commute distance" on social media platforms.

Love and relocation

Lin Shu's love story and future plans

Despite the shock expressed by social media users at the length of his daily commute, Lin maintains that it is all worth it "because of love." The couple, who dated for seven years before marrying in May, bought a flat in Weifang to provide his wife with a "sense of security." Currently, Lin's wife is seeking employment in Qingdao and if successful, they plan to relocate there.

Dedication

Social media praises Lin's long daily commute for love

The social media users praised the man for his lengthy commute, noting that his dedication was "worth it because of love" for his wife. Lin's video garnered seven million views on Douyin, with comments highlighting his commitment, with one person noting the six-hour daily commute and questioning his monthly earnings. Another commented that such long commutes are common for those working in Beijing but living in nearby cities like Tianjin or Hebei.

Financially viable

How a long commute and manager's support make it work

Previously, Lin lived in a rented flat an hour from his workplace but decided to move to Weifang to spend more time with his wife. He noted that living in Qingdao was more expensive, making their new arrangement more financially viable. Lin also appreciated the convenience of intercity transport, which helps make the long commute manageable, and valued his manager's understanding, as he is not required to work overtime.