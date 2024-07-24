In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Caribbean jackfruit stew with a few simple steps.

Sauté onions and garlic, add veggies and spices, then pour in coconut milk and vegetable broth, letting it simmer until thickened.

Serve this plant-based delight hot, garnished with cilantro, for a nutritious meal that pairs perfectly with rice or bread.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:10 pm Jul 24, 202402:10 pm

What's the story The Caribbean jackfruit stew is a vibrant, hearty dish that captures the tropical flavors of the Caribbean. Originating from islands abundant in jackfruit, this stew blends the fruit's unique texture with spices and vegetables, making it a favorite among vegetarians and vegans. Its cultural significance lies in its ability to unite people over a shared love for flavorful, plant-based meals. Let's get cooking.

For this stew, gather one large can (20 ounces) of young green jackfruit in brine, two tablespoons vegetable oil, one large onion, three garlic cloves, one red bell pepper, two carrots, one can (14 ounces) coconut milk, two cups vegetable broth, one tablespoon curry powder, one-half teaspoon ground allspice, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Preparing the jackfruit

Start by warming the vegetable oil in a sizable pot set over a medium flame. Then, introduce the chopped onion and minced garlic into the pot. Gently saute these ingredients until they become soft and emit a fragrant aroma, which should take approximately three to four minutes. This step is crucial as it establishes a flavorful foundation for your stew.

Adding vegetables and spices

To the pot, add the diced red bell pepper and sliced carrots. Cook them alongside the onion mixture for about five minutes, or until they begin to soften. After that, incorporate your shredded jackfruit into the mix. Also, add curry powder and ground allspice to the pot. Stir well to ensure that the spices evenly coat all of the ingredients.

Pouring liquids and simmering

Next, it's time to add the liquids to our stew mixture. Carefully pour in the coconut milk, followed by the vegetable broth, into the pot. Stir continuously to ensure all ingredients are well combined. Then, bring your stew to a boil before reducing the heat. Allow it to simmer uncovered for about 20 minutes, or until it has thickened slightly.

Final touches and serving

Once thickened, season the stew with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and serve hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves. Enjoy this flavorful dish alongside rice or bread, perfect for soaking up its rich flavors. This Caribbean jackfruit stew is a comforting, nutritious meal without animal products, ideal for those seeking more plant-based options in their diet.