By Anujj Trehaan 05:49 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Kimchi japchae, a popular Korean dish, is known for its sweet and savory flavors, featuring stir-fried glass noodles with various vegetables. Traditionally including meat, our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to more people. Originating from Korea's royal tables, this dish has evolved into a favorite for both special occasions and daily dining. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegetarian Kimchi Japchae, collect 200 grams of sweet potato noodles, one cup each of sliced carrots and bell peppers (any color), half a cup of onions, two cups of spinach leaves, and half a cup of vegetarian kimchi. Also needed are three tablespoons soy sauce, two tablespoons sesame oil, one tablespoon sugar (to taste), salt to taste, and sesame seed for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the noodles

Begin by boiling water in a large pot. Once boiling, add the sweet potato noodles and cook according to the package instructions until they are soft yet chewy. Drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop them from cooking further. Toss them with one tablespoon of sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Step 2

Stir-frying vegetables

Heat one tablespoon of sesame oil in a large pan or wok over medium heat. Add the onions first and saute until they start becoming translucent. Follow with carrots and bell peppers; stir-fry for about two minutes or until just tender but still crisp. Finally add spinach leaves; cook until wilted down slightly—this should take about one minute.

Step 3

Mixing kimchi and seasoning

In the same pan or wok where the vegetables were cooked, add the kimchi and its juice for that authentic tangy kimchi japchae flavor. Stir well before incorporating soy sauce and sugar. Mix thoroughly to ensure all ingredients are well coated with the seasoning, essential for achieving the dish's signature tangy and savory taste profile. This step blends all flavors harmoniously.

Step 4

Combining noodles with vegetables

Add the sweet potato noodles to the pan with the vegetable-kimchi mix. On low heat, gently toss to ensure even coating with the flavors from vegetables and kimchi seasoning—key for that perfect sweet and savory balance. Garnish with sesame seeds before serving warm or at room temperature, offering a visually appealing and deliciously satisfying meal without meat.