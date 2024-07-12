In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a hearty French ratatouille casserole with a medley of fresh veggies like eggplant, zucchinis, yellow squashes, Roma tomatoes, bell pepper, and onion.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:04 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Ratatouille, a traditional French dish from Provence, is celebrated for its vibrant array of vegetables and rich flavors. This vegetarian and eggless casserole version brings the essence of French countryside cooking into your kitchen, serving as a colorful and flavorful addition to any meal. With its origins in peasant cuisine, ratatouille has evolved into a beloved dish enjoyed worldwide. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one large eggplant, two zucchinis, two yellow squashes, three Roma tomatoes, one bell pepper (any color), one large onion, and three minced garlic cloves. Also needed are one-fourth cup of olive oil, two teaspoons of fresh thyme (or one teaspoon dried), salt, and pepper. For the sauce, arrange for a 14-ounce can of crushed tomatoes and two tablespoons of tomato paste.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). While the oven heats up, wash all your vegetables thoroughly. Slice the eggplant, zucchinis, yellow squashes, and Roma tomatoes into approximately one-quarter-inch thick rounds. Dice the bell pepper and onion into small pieces. This uniformity in slicing ensures even cooking and an appealing presentation in your casserole.

Step 2

Making the sauce

In a saucepan over medium heat, start by combining the crushed tomatoes with the tomato paste. Then, incorporate the minced garlic, adding salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Allow this mixture to simmer gently for about five minutes. During this time, it will thicken slightly, transforming into a rich and flavorful base that will significantly enhance the depth of your ratatouille casserole.

Step 3

Assembling the casserole

Spread a thin layer of your tomato sauce at the bottom of a baking dish. Arrange slices of eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, and tomato in alternating patterns on top of the sauce (think concentric circles or rows). Sprinkle diced onions and bell peppers evenly over it. Drizzle olive oil across all vegetables; then season with thyme leaves along with additional salt and pepper.

Step 4

Baking your ratatouille

Cover the dish with foil to retain moisture, ensuring vegetables cook thoroughly. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes, then remove foil and bake 20 more minutes until vegetables are tender but not mushy, allowing slight caramelization. This ratatouille casserole is a testament to how minimal ingredients can produce profound flavors, offering a hearty and simple vegetarian dish.