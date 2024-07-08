In brief Simplifying... In brief Embark on a culinary journey with Moroccan-inspired lentil stuffed eggplants.

Start by hollowing out eggplants and baking them, then prepare a fragrant lentil filling with spices, tomatoes, and broth.

Stuff the tender eggplants with the lentil mix, bake again to meld flavors, and garnish with fresh cilantro for a vibrant, flavorful dish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook Moroccan-inspired lentil stuffed eggplants with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:48 am Jul 08, 202410:48 am

What's the story Moroccan cuisine is known for its vibrant flavors and use of vegetables and legumes. The lentil-stuffed eggplant is a creative testament to this, blending the textures of lentils with soft eggplants, seasoned with spices that evoke Morocco. Ideal for vegetarians and those seeking eggless options, this recipe offers a delightful journey into Moroccan culinary traditions. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this flavorful adventure, you will need two medium-sized eggplants, one cup of red lentils (rinsed), two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon smoked paprika, one-half teaspoon ground cinnamon, one can diced tomatoes (400g), one-half cup vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh cilantro (chopped) for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplants

Begin by preheating your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Slice the eggplants in half lengthwise and scoop out some flesh to create a hollow in each half. Brush each with olive oil, season with salt, and place them on a baking sheet, cut-side up. Bake for about 20 minutes or until tender yet still retaining their shape.

Step 2

Cooking lentil filling

While the eggplants bake, start the lentil filling. Heat olive oil in a skillet, adding onions and garlic to saute until translucent. Mix in cumin, paprika, and cinnamon for a fragrant minute. Combine red lentils, diced tomatoes, and vegetable broth. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes until the lentils are fully cooked.

Step 3

Stuffing eggplants

Once the eggplants are tender from baking and the lentil mixture has thickened, it's time to stuff. Evenly spoon the lentil mix into each eggplant half's hollow. If desired, sprinkle additional spices on top for enhanced flavor before returning them to the oven. This final baking step ensures the flavors meld well within the tender eggplants, making them ready for serving.

Step 4

Final touches

Bake stuffed eggplants for an additional 10 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). This final step ensures that all flavors meld together beautifully within their tender vegetable vessel. Once done baking, serve hot garnished with freshly chopped cilantro, offering not just a burst of color but also freshness against the deep flavors of spices.