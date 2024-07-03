In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious Vietnamese banh mi sandwich at home with a few simple steps.

Here's how to make Vietnamese banh mi sandwich at home

What's the story The banh mi sandwich, a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine, has become a global favorite for its unique flavors and textures. Originating from Vietnam during the French colonial period, this dish combines local ingredients with French bread, creating a culinary masterpiece. Traditionally filled with various meats, our version is vegetarian and eggless, ensuring everyone can enjoy this delightful sandwich. Let's get cooking.

For four servings of vegetarian banh mi, gather one long whole wheat baguette, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, one cup of thinly sliced cucumber, two julienned carrots, one julienned small daikon radish, half a cup of sliced jalapeno peppers (optional), one cup firm tofu (sliced and pressed), fresh cilantro leaves, and vegan mayonnaise as needed.

Prepare the tofu

Start by marinating the tofu slices in soy sauce and sesame oil for at least 30 minutes to infuse them with flavor. After marinating, pan-fry the tofu slices over medium heat until they are golden brown on both sides. This step not only cooks the tofu but also gives it a delightful texture that's both crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Pickle your vegetables

While your tofu is marinating or cooking, pickle your vegetables to add that signature banh mi tanginess. Combine your julienned carrots and daikon radish in a bowl with a mixture of vinegar and sugar (enough to cover them). Let them sit for about 30 minutes. This process will soften your vegetables slightly while infusing them with sweet and sour flavors.

Assemble your sandwich

Begin by slicing your baguette lengthwise, ensuring not to cut all the way through, allowing it to open like a book. Generously apply vegan mayonnaise to both sides of the bread. Layer the pan-fried tofu slices first, then add the pickled carrots and daikon radish mix for a tangy crunch. Include cucumber slices for freshness and jalapeno peppers if you desire a spicy kick.

Garnishing touches

To finish, add fresh cilantro leaves over the vegetables. The cilantro's freshness perfectly complements the savory elements. Carefully close the baguette, pressing down lightly to ensure the ingredients meld well, yet gentle enough to avoid squeezing any filling out. This step is crucial for achieving the ideal texture and flavor harmony in your vegetarian banh mi, ensuring a delightful eating experience.