In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up an exotic mushroom ramen bowl with this simple recipe.

Start by simmering a flavorful broth of vegetable stock, soy sauce, miso paste, and ginger.

Cook ramen noodles separately, then sauté a mix of mushrooms until golden.

Assemble your bowl by submerging noodles in the broth, topping with mushrooms, carrots, spinach, and green onions.

Add bamboo shoots or nori sheets for an extra twist. Enjoy this savory, satisfying dish that's as chic as it is delicious. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this exotic mushroom ramen bowl recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:28 am Jul 03, 202411:28 am

What's the story Ramen, a dish with deep roots in Japanese culture, has evolved into a global comfort food favorite. Traditionally featuring wheat noodles in a meat or fish-based broth, it has seen many variations. We're focusing on an exotic mushroom ramen bowl that's both vegetarian and eggless, making it more accessible. Let's get cooking and bring this savory delight to your table, expanding its appeal.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need 200 grams of mixed mushrooms (shiitake, oyster, button), one-liter vegetable stock, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of vegetarian miso paste, 200 grams of ramen noodles, one small julienned carrot, 100 grams of baby spinach leaves, four sliced green onions, and one teaspoon grated ginger. Optional toppings include bamboo shoots or nori sheets.

Step 1

Preparing the broth

Begin by heating a large pot over medium heat. Add the grated ginger and saute for about one minute until fragrant. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Stir in the soy sauce and miso paste until fully dissolved. This forms the flavorful base of your ramen bowl. Keep this broth on a gentle simmer while you prepare the other components.

Step 2

Cooking the noodles

In a separate pot, boil water and cook the ramen noodles as per the package's instructions, usually for about four minutes, until they are tender. After cooking, thoroughly drain them and set aside. It's crucial not to overcook the noodles, as they will soak up more liquid when added to the broth, potentially altering their ideal texture.

Step 3

Sauteing mushrooms

While your noodles are cooking, heat a pan over medium heat with a splash of oil. Add your selection of mixed mushrooms to the pan. Saute these mushrooms for five to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are golden brown and tender. This important step significantly enhances their flavor, making them an ideal complement to the savory broth of your ramen bowl.

Step 4

Assembling your ramen bowl

To assemble your exotic mushroom ramen bowl, divide cooked noodles between bowls and ladle hot broth over them ensuring they're submerged. Top with sauteed mushrooms, add julienned carrots for crunch, and sprinkle baby spinach leaves which will wilt slightly from the hot broth. Once done, garnish with sliced green onions for freshness; add any additional toppings like bamboo shoots or nori sheets if desired.