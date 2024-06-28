In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a flavorful Kashmiri dum aloo at home with baby potatoes and aromatic spices.

Start by boiling and pricking the potatoes, then sauté them in a spice-infused mustard oil.

Finish by simmering in yogurt and garnishing with fresh coriander.

This richly seasoned dish pairs perfectly with rice or naan bread.

Enjoy the burst of flavors in every bite!

Try this recipe

Recipe: Make Kashmiri dum aloo at home

By Anujj Trehaan 12:44 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Kashmiri dum aloo is a rich and flavorful vegetarian dish from the beautiful valley of Kashmir in India. Celebrated for its deep, aromatic spices and the unique 'dum' cooking technique, which involves slow cooking potatoes in a sealed pot, it occupies a special place in Kashmiri festivities. This exquisite recipe is cherished by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you need 500 grams baby potatoes, three tablespoons mustard oil, a pinch of asafoetida (hing), one teaspoon cumin seeds, two teaspoons fennel powder, one teaspoon ginger powder, one-half teaspoon turmeric powder, two teaspoons Kashmiri red chili powder for color, one cup beaten yogurt, salt to taste, and fresh coriander leaves for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the potatoes

Begin by thoroughly washing the baby potatoes. Next, boil them until they are tender but still firm, ensuring they do not become overly soft or mushy. After boiling, carefully peel off the skins. Using a fork or toothpick, prick holes all over each potato. This crucial step allows the potatoes to deeply absorb the flavors during the cooking process, enhancing the dish's overall taste.

Step 2

Spicing it up

Heat mustard oil in a thick-bottomed pan until it reaches its smoking point; this removes any bitterness from the oil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add asafoetida and cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add fennel powder, ginger powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder mixed with two tablespoons water (to prevent burning). Stir well for about two minutes.

Step 3

Adding potatoes

Carefully add the previously prepared baby potatoes into the pan containing the spice mixture. Gently toss each potato, ensuring a thorough coating with the spices. This step is crucial for flavor absorption. Allow the potatoes to cook on a low heat setting for about five minutes. During this time, the potatoes will slowly imbibe all the aromatic flavors, becoming richly seasoned and delicious.

Step 4

Final touches

Gradually incorporate the beaten yogurt while stirring continuously to avoid curdling. Add salt according to taste. Then, cover the pan and allow it to simmer on very low heat for about 10 minutes, or until oil begins to visibly separate from the gravy at the edges. Finally, garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving this hot dish alongside rice or naan bread.