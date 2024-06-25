In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a fusion Korean dish, kimchi japchae, by first boiling sweet potato noodles until chewy.

Sauté garlic, carrots, bell peppers, and spinach in sesame oil, then add vegan kimchi for a tangy twist.

Combine the noodles with the veggie-kimchi mix, season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper, and finish with a drizzle of sesame oil for a flavorsome meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try fusion Korean kimchi japchae recipe for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 01:31 pm Jun 25, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Kimchi japchae, a cherished Korean dish, traditionally mixes stir-fried sweet potato noodles with vegetables and sometimes meat. This version is vegetarian and eggless, featuring kimchi for added flavor. Originating from Korea's royal palaces, japchae is known for its texture and taste balance. It has adapted across borders and generations to suit various diets. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you'll need 200g sweet potato noodles (dangmyeon), one cup thinly sliced carrots, one cup sliced bell peppers (any color), one cup spinach, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, two cloves garlic (minced), one-half cup vegan kimchi (chopped), salt to taste, pepper to taste, and sesame seeds for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the noodles

Begin by boiling water in a large pot. Once boiling, add the sweet potato noodles and cook according to package instructions until they are soft yet chewy. Drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop them from cooking further. This process ensures that your noodles will have the perfect texture that is crucial for Japchae.

Step 2

Stir-frying vegetables

Heat a large pan or wok on medium. Add a tablespoon of sesame oil and the minced garlic. Saute until fragrant, about one minute, without browning. Then, mix in the carrots and bell peppers. Stir-fry for two minutes. Add spinach, cooking until wilted yet vibrant. Quick cooking is crucial to maintain the vegetables' freshness and crunch.

Step 3

Combining with kimchi

In the same pan or wok, add the vegan kimchi and its juice to the cooked vegetables. Stirring thoroughly ensures the kimchi's tangy flavor is evenly distributed. This crucial step not only combines all ingredients smoothly but also infuses the dish with a unique taste, enhancing the overall flavor profile and making each bite a rich and delightful experience.

Step 4

Bringing it all together

Finally, add cooked sweet potato noodles back into the pan with vegetables and kimchi mixture. Pour over soy sauce and sprinkle some salt and pepper according to taste preference; mix thoroughly ensuring each strand of noodle is coated evenly with sauce and spices. Drizzle remaining sesame oil over the top before giving it one last toss.