In brief Simplifying... In brief This Moroccan spiced roasted cauliflower recipe is a flavorful blend of cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, ginger, and cayenne pepper.

Start by coating bite-sized cauliflower florets in the spice mix, then roast until golden.

Serve as a main or side dish, garnished with fresh cilantro for a refreshing twist. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this Moroccan spiced roasted cauliflower recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:43 pm Jun 28, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Moroccan spiced roasted cauliflower brings the exotic flavors of Morocco to your dinner table. Originating from North Africa's rich culinary traditions, this vibrant dish combines aromatic spices with the hearty texture of cauliflower, creating a delightful vegetarian experience. It's a celebration of flavors and a testament to vegetarian cuisine's versatility. Let's get cooking and introduce a taste of Morocco into our homes.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need one large head of cauliflower, two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon ground cumin, one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon ground turmeric, half a teaspoon ground ginger, one-quarter teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust according to taste), salt to taste, and freshly chopped cilantro for garnishing. These ingredients blend together to create a delightful mix of flavors and aromas.

Step 1

Preparing the cauliflower

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (about 200 degrees Celsius). While the oven heats, wash the cauliflower head and cut it into bite-sized florets. This size is crucial as it ensures each piece cooks evenly and gets fully coated with the spice mix, allowing for an even distribution of flavors throughout the dish.

Step 2

Mixing spices and cauliflower

In a large bowl, combine olive oil with ground cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, ginger, cayenne pepper, and salt. Mix these ingredients well until you have a homogeneous spice mixture. Add in the cauliflower florets and toss them until they are evenly coated with the spice mix. This step is crucial for infusing the cauliflower with those signature Moroccan flavors.

Step 3

Roasting process

Spread the spiced cauliflower florets on a parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer, avoiding overcrowding for proper roasting. Roast in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until tender and golden at the edges. The high heat caramelizes parts of the cauliflower, adding a rich layer of flavor. This crucial step ensures each piece is perfectly roasted.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once roasted to perfection, remove the cauliflower from the oven and allow it to cool slightly before serving. Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro for an added burst of freshness. This dish can be served as a delightful main course or as an accompaniment to other dishes, such as couscous or rice pilaf, for those seeking a more substantial meal option.