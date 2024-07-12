In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious Indian spinach paneer saag in four easy steps.

Start by blanching and pureeing spinach, then sauté cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, onions, and tomatoes with spices.

Mix in the spinach puree and let it simmer, then add paneer cubes and garam masala.

Mix in the spinach puree and let it simmer, then add paneer cubes and garam masala.

Serve hot with flatbread or rice for a meal that's as tasty as it is healthy.

Cook Indian spinach paneer saag in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 12:58 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Indian spinach paneer saag, originating from North India, is vibrant and nutritious. It combines the creamy texture of paneer with earthy spinach flavors, creating a harmonious blend savored for generations. This dish holds a special place in Indian cuisine for its delightful taste and health benefits. Rich in iron and protein, it's a favored choice among vegetarians. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need 250 grams of paneer (cubed), 500 grams of spinach (washed and chopped), two tablespoons of oil, one teaspoon each of cumin seeds and minced ginger, two minced garlic cloves, one chopped onion, two chopped tomatoes, half a teaspoon each of turmeric powder and garam masala, one teaspoon of coriander powder, salt to taste, and water as required.

Step 1

Preparing the spinach puree

Begin by blanching the spinach in boiling water for two to three minutes until it slightly softens. Immediately transfer it to ice-cold water to preserve its vibrant green color. Once cooled, drain the spinach well. Next, blend it into a smooth puree using a blender or food processor. Set this puree aside for later use in the recipe.

Step 2

Sauteing the base ingredients

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for about 30 seconds. Then add minced ginger and garlic to the pan; saute until they turn golden brown. Follow this by adding chopped onions; cook until they become translucent. Finally incorporate tomatoes along with turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt; cook until tomatoes are soft.

Step 3

Combining spinach with spices

Pour the spinach puree into the pan with the sauteed ginger, garlic, onions and tomatoes. Stir well to ensure the spinach fully integrates with the base ingredients, leaving no lumps. Let it simmer on low heat for five to seven minutes. This simmering allows all the flavors to meld together perfectly, ensuring a rich and cohesive taste throughout the dish.

Step 4

Adding paneer cubes

Add the paneer cubes to the simmering spinach mixture, stirring gently to ensure even coating without breaking them. Cook on low heat for five minutes, then sprinkle with garam masala. Serve hot with flatbread or rice, blending exquisite flavors with healthy eating habits. This dish is a delightful choice for any meal, perfectly combining taste and nutrition.