By Anujj Trehaan 10:42 am Jul 08, 202410:42 am

What's the story The Japanese miso eggplant, inspired by traditional unagi (eel), offers a vegetarian twist to a beloved classic. Originating from Japan, it uses the umami-rich flavors of miso to mimic the eel's savory taste, making it a great option for vegetarians and vegans. Deeply rooted in Japanese cuisine, this eggplant dish is celebrated for its unique flavor and simple preparation. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this savory dish, you will need two medium-sized eggplants, two tablespoons of miso paste (white preferred for its sweeter taste), one tablespoon of mirin, one tablespoon of soy sauce, one teaspoon of sugar, and one tablespoon of vegetable oil. Additionally, have some sesame seeds and sliced green onions ready for garnish.

Preparing the eggplant

Start by slicing the eggplants in half lengthwise. Make diagonal cuts on the flesh side without piercing the skin. This method enhances flavor absorption and ensures even cooking. Lightly oil each half. Heat your grill pan on medium, then grill the eggplants, starting flesh-side down, until they develop a nice char. Flip to cook the skin side, achieving soft flesh and crispy edges.

Crafting the miso glaze

As your eggplants grill, start the miso glaze. In a small bowl, mix two tablespoons of miso paste with one tablespoon of mirin, one tablespoon of soy sauce, and a teaspoon of sugar until smooth. This combination creates a rich glaze that perfectly complements the tender eggplant, enhancing its savory flavor and ensuring a delightful taste experience.

Glazing and final touches

Once your eggplants are grilled to perfection with soft flesh and crispy skin edges, generously brush them with your prepared miso glaze on their flesh side. Place them back on low heat or under a broiler just long enough for the glaze to caramelize slightly—watch closely as it can burn quickly due to the sugar content in mirin.

Serving suggestions

Serve your miso glazed eggplant warm, sprinkled with sesame seeds and topped with finely sliced green onions. For an authentic experience, pair it with steamed rice. Alternatively, enjoy it as is for a lighter option, letting the savory miso glaze shine. This dish offers a delightful taste journey, perfect for those who appreciate the depth of Japanese flavors without the need for meat.