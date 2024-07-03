In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Kenyan delight, mukimo, by boiling potatoes, peas, and corn, then sautéing onions and greens.

Mash these together for a chunky mix, adjusting salt to taste.

Serve hot with grilled meat, fish, fried plantains, or avocado slices for a rich, authentic experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Kenya on your plate: Make delicious mukimo with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:07 am Jul 03, 202411:07 am

What's the story Mukimo is a traditional Kenyan dish, deeply rooted in the culture of the Kikuyu tribe. It's a hearty, nutritious meal made primarily from mashed potatoes, green vegetables, and legumes. Often served during special occasions and gatherings, mukimo is a symbol of unity and celebration among communities. Its simplicity yet rich flavor profile makes it a beloved dish across Kenya. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare mukimo, you will need two cups of peeled and cubed potatoes, one cup of shelled peas, one cup of fresh corn kernels (you can use frozen if fresh is not available), two cups of chopped spinach or pumpkin leaves (known as "mrenda" in Kenya), one large onion finely chopped, salt to taste, and four tablespoons of vegetable oil.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Start by boiling the potatoes in a large pot until they are halfway cooked. Add the peas and corn to the same pot. Continue boiling until all three ingredients are fully cooked but still firm. This process should take about 15 to 20 minutes after adding the peas and corn. Drain any excess water once done.

Step 2

Cooking greens with flavor

While your base is cooking, take another pan and heat up the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion to the pan and saute until they turn translucent but not browned. Then add your chopped greens (spinach or pumpkin leaves) to the pan. Cook them down for about five minutes or until they're wilted but still vibrant green.

Step 3

Mashing it all together

Once both your base mixture (potatoes, peas, and corn) and greens are ready, combine them in a large bowl or back into one of your pots if it's big enough. Mash everything together while still hot; you're aiming for a chunky texture rather than a completely smooth puree. Taste for seasoning at this point and adjust salt as necessary.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Traditionally, mukimo is accompanied by grilled meat or fish for those who are not vegetarians. For a vegetarian meal, it pairs wonderfully with either fried plantains or avocado slices, offering a rich blend of flavors. It is most enjoyable when served hot, right after mashing, allowing the vibrant flavors to be fully appreciated. This method ensures a truly authentic and satisfying culinary experience.