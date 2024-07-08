In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious spinach potato gnocchi with this simple recipe.

Start by boiling and mashing two large potatoes, then mix with a cup of finely chopped spinach, seasoned with salt and pepper.

Gradually add flour to form a soft dough, roll into half-inch thick snakes, cut into one-inch pieces, and press against a fork for traditional ridges.

Boil until they float, then serve hot with your favorite sauce or a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

Enjoy this scrumptious dish in no time! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Scrumptious spinach potato gnocchi: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:34 am Jul 08, 202410:34 am

What's the story Spinach potato gnocchi is a vegetarian, eggless dish blending spinach's earthy flavors with potato gnocchi's comforting texture. Originating from Italy, where gnocchi has been a staple for centuries, often replacing pasta as a first course. This nutritious twist adds spinach, enhancing its deliciousness and vitamin content. Let's start cooking and bring Italy's taste to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need two large potatoes (approximately one pound), one cup of all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting), one cup of finely chopped spinach (fresh or frozen), one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of ground black pepper. Ensure that your spinach is thoroughly washed and drained if you're using fresh leaves.

Step 1

Prepare the potatoes

Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly. Then, boil them in a large pot of salted water until they are completely tender, which usually takes about 20 to 25 minutes depending on their size. Once cooked, drain them and let them cool just enough so you can handle them. Peel off the skins and mash the potatoes until smooth without any lumps.

Step 2

Mix ingredients together

In a large bowl, start by combining your smoothly mashed potatoes with the finely chopped spinach. Next, season the mixture with salt and ground black pepper according to your taste preferences. Begin to gradually incorporate one cup of all-purpose flour, mixing gently until a soft dough forms. It's crucial to avoid overworking the mixture; cease mixing as soon as it just comes together.

Step 3

Shape your gnocchi

Dust your work surface with flour to prevent the dough from sticking. Then, take a portion of the dough, rolling it out into long snakes approximately half an inch thick. Carefully cut these snakes into one-inch pieces to form your gnocchi dumplings. Lastly, for traditional ridges on each gnocchi, gently press each piece against the back of a fork.

Step 4

Cook your gnocchi

Bring another large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook gnocchi in batches by dropping them into boiling water gently; they are done when they float to the surface after about two minutes. Remove them with a slotted spoon and serve hot with your favorite sauce or simply drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle some Parmesan cheese if desired.