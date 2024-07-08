Scrumptious spinach potato gnocchi: A step-by-step recipe
Spinach potato gnocchi is a vegetarian, eggless dish blending spinach's earthy flavors with potato gnocchi's comforting texture. Originating from Italy, where gnocchi has been a staple for centuries, often replacing pasta as a first course. This nutritious twist adds spinach, enhancing its deliciousness and vitamin content. Let's start cooking and bring Italy's taste to your kitchen.
Gather the following ingredients
To prepare this dish, you will need two large potatoes (approximately one pound), one cup of all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting), one cup of finely chopped spinach (fresh or frozen), one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of ground black pepper. Ensure that your spinach is thoroughly washed and drained if you're using fresh leaves.
Prepare the potatoes
Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly. Then, boil them in a large pot of salted water until they are completely tender, which usually takes about 20 to 25 minutes depending on their size. Once cooked, drain them and let them cool just enough so you can handle them. Peel off the skins and mash the potatoes until smooth without any lumps.
Mix ingredients together
In a large bowl, start by combining your smoothly mashed potatoes with the finely chopped spinach. Next, season the mixture with salt and ground black pepper according to your taste preferences. Begin to gradually incorporate one cup of all-purpose flour, mixing gently until a soft dough forms. It's crucial to avoid overworking the mixture; cease mixing as soon as it just comes together.
Shape your gnocchi
Dust your work surface with flour to prevent the dough from sticking. Then, take a portion of the dough, rolling it out into long snakes approximately half an inch thick. Carefully cut these snakes into one-inch pieces to form your gnocchi dumplings. Lastly, for traditional ridges on each gnocchi, gently press each piece against the back of a fork.
Cook your gnocchi
Bring another large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook gnocchi in batches by dropping them into boiling water gently; they are done when they float to the surface after about two minutes. Remove them with a slotted spoon and serve hot with your favorite sauce or simply drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle some Parmesan cheese if desired.