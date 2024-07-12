In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Vietnamese vegan pho soup at home with this simple recipe.

Enjoy this savory, aromatic dish piping hot for a perfect blend of flavors.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:40 pm Jul 12, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Vietnamese pho, known for its aromatic broth traditionally served with meat, is presented here in a vegan version. Originating from Vietnam in the early 20th century, it has become a global favorite for its comforting qualities. This tutorial guides you in creating a vegetarian and eggless variant, preserving its beloved flavors. Let's start cooking this delightful dish in your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Vietnamese vegan pho soup, gather one large onion (halved, unpeeled), four garlic cloves (unpeeled), a four-inch ginger piece (halved lengthwise), two sliced carrots, two liters vegetable broth, two star anise, three cloves, one cinnamon stick, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari (for gluten-free), 200g rice noodles, 200g firm tofu (pressed, cubed), fresh cilantro or basil, optional bean sprouts, and lime wedges for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the aromatics

Begin by charring the onion and ginger, either on a grill or directly over your gas stove's flame. Aim to char them until they're slightly blackened, which should take about five minutes per side. This crucial process adds significant depth to the broth's flavor profile. Once adequately charred, promptly rinse them under cold water to efficiently remove any loose, blackened bits.

Step 2

Simmer the broth

In a large pot over medium heat, add vegetable broth, charred onion and ginger, garlic cloves, sliced carrots, star anise, cloves, cinnamon stick, and soy sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and let it simmer gently for at least 30 minutes. This simmering process thoroughly infuses the broth with aromatic flavors, making it both rich and savory.

Step 3

Prepare tofu and noodles

While your broth simmers away beautifully infusing flavors together; press your tofu to remove excess moisture then cut into cubes. In another pot filled with boiling water cook rice noodles according to package instructions until tender but still firm to bite then drain well. Optionally you can pan-fry tofu cubes until golden brown adding extra texture.

Step 4

Assemble your vegan pho

Strain the broth, removing solids, then keep it warm. Divide noodles among bowls, add tofu cubes, and pour in the broth to submerge. Before eating, garnish with fresh herbs and bean sprouts if desired, and squeeze a lime wedge over each serving. This adds brightness and completes your vegan pho soup. Enjoy it piping hot, allowing the flavors to meld perfectly.