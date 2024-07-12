In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Moroccan carrot and chickpea tagine by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then adding spices and veggies.

What's the story Moroccan carrot and chickpea tagine is a vibrant, flavorful dish that hails from the heart of Moroccan cuisine. This vegetarian and eggless delight combines sweet carrots, hearty chickpeas, and a blend of aromatic spices to create a comforting meal. Traditionally slow-cooked in a clay pot called a tagine, this recipe offers a simplified version for home cooks everywhere. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need two tablespoons olive oil, one large chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon ground cumin and coriander each, half a teaspoon chili powder and cinnamon each, four sliced large carrots, a 400g can chickpeas (drained, rinsed), a 400g can diced tomatoes, two cups vegetable broth, salt, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Garnish with cilantro.

Step 1

Preparing the aromatic base

Begin by warming the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing until soft and translucent. This crucial step builds the dish's flavor foundation. Aim for the onions to soften in about five minutes, being careful not to let them brown excessively, as it could change the taste of the tagine.

Step 2

Adding spices and vegetables

Once your onions are ready, stir in the ground cumin, coriander, chili powder, and cinnamon. Cook these spices with the onion mixture for about two minutes until fragrant; this process is known as "blooming" your spices. Next add in your sliced carrots along with drained chickpeas into the pot. Stir well to ensure that everything is evenly coated with spices.

Step 3

Simmering your tagine

Add the diced tomatoes with their juice into the spice and vegetable mixture, then pour in the vegetable broth. Season the mix with salt and freshly ground black pepper, adjusting according to your taste preferences. Bring everything to a boil, then reduce the heat, allowing it to simmer uncovered for about 25-30 minutes or until the carrots are tender yet not mushy.

Step 4

Final touches

Once your vegetables are tender, adjust seasoning with salt or pepper as needed, then remove from heat. Serve hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves. This adds a refreshing contrast to the deep flavors of the tagine, making each bite a unique experience. This Moroccan carrot and chickpea tagine is easy to prepare, nutritious, and perfect for any meal, without sacrificing taste or health benefits.