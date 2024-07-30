In short Simplifying... In short Chimpanzees have shown the ability to mimic human speech, with a chimp named Johnny even using the word "mama" to get treats, much like the talking apes in popular films.

Historical footage from the 1960s also supports this claim.

Additionally, research in Uganda has revealed that chimps use certain plants for self-medication, a discovery that could potentially aid in developing new medicines. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chimpanzees display ability to mimic human speech, researchers reveal

By Simran Jeet 06:48 pm Jul 30, 202406:48 pm

What's the story In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers have discovered that chimpanzees can produce sounds mimicking human speech. This finding was reported in a recent scientific paper, building upon earlier research that demonstrated chimpanzees' ability to use gestures in conversation similarly to humans. The team's analysis of two archived videos from the mid-2000s and the 1960s showed chimpanzees uttering the word "mama" when prompted by their handlers, challenging previous assumptions about their neural capabilities.

Ape speech

Chimpanzees' vocal capabilities underestimated, suggests study

The research paper stated, "Great ape vocal production capacities have been underestimated. Chimpanzees possess the neural building blocks necessary for speech." This conclusion indicates that primates can control their speech and jaw muscles to produce consonant and vowel sounds. The findings challenge the long-held belief that speech was beyond the neural circuitry of chimpanzees, suggesting a greater complexity in their communication abilities than previously thought.

Video evidence

Archived videos provide evidence of chimpanzees' speech abilities

In one of the videos, filmed at Suncoast Primate Center in Palm Harbor, Florida, a chimpanzee named Johnny was observed saying "mama" in exchange for a red Twizzler when prompted by a caretaker. Johnny's deep-pitched cadence was likened to Andy Serkis's English-fluent chimpanzee Caesar from the Planet of the Apes film franchise. According to the video's origin, Johnny had learned that uttering "mama" would earn him anything he desired within his diet.

Historical evidence

1960s footage reinforces chimpanzees' speech mimicry

A 1962 footage of Renata, a chimpanzee in Italy, further substantiated the research findings. In this video, Renata was seen uttering the word "mama" when given a touch to the chin by a human. Researchers referred to this as a form of "reinforcement learning," and noted that "Renata reliably produced "mama." This evidence from over half a century ago supports the claim that chimpanzees possess necessary control for human-like speech.

Self-medication

Chimpanzees' self-medication with medicinal plants

In another study, scientists have found that wild chimpanzees use plants with pain-relieving and antibacterial properties to heal themselves. While conducting research in the forests of Uganda, they observed chimpanzees that appeared injured or sick, noting their specific plant choices. Researchers collected and analyzed these plants, discovering that many had antibacterial properties. The findings, published in the journal PLOS One, suggest that chimpanzees' natural self-medication practices could potentially contribute to the development of new medicines.