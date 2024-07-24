In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Mexican feast with this simple recipe for chipotle black bean tacos.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:31 pm Jul 24, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Mexican chipotle black bean tacos are a vegetarian and eggless delight, offering the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Originating from traditional Mexican cuisine, these tacos are known worldwide for their rich taste and nutritional benefits. Ideal for those seeking a meat-free meal without sacrificing flavor, they invite you to bring a piece of Mexico into your home. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need a 15-ounce can of black beans, two tablespoons chipotle in adobo sauce, one small red onion, one ripe avocado, juice of one lime, one-half cup fresh cilantro leaves, eight small corn tortillas, one cup shredded lettuce, one-half cup diced tomatoes, salt to taste, and olive oil for cooking.

Step 1

Prepare the black bean mixture

Start by heating a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the diced red onion and saute until it becomes translucent. Then, incorporate the black beans along with the chipotle in adobo sauce into the pan. Cook this mixture for about five minutes or until it's heated through thoroughly. This will be your flavorful taco filling.

Step 2

Ready the taco toppings

While your bean mixture simmers, prepare your taco toppings. Finely dice the tomatoes and shred the lettuce, ready to top your tacos. In another bowl, mash the ripe avocado with lime juice and a pinch of salt to create a simple guacamole. This adds a creamy texture and enriches your tacos' flavors, making them even more delightful.

Step 3

Warm up your tortillas

For that authentic Mexican touch, warm your corn tortillas before taco assembly. You can achieve this by placing them over an open flame on your stove for roughly 10 seconds on each side, or by warming them in a dry skillet over medium heat until they're slightly toasted. This crucial step ensures the tortillas have just the right texture.

Step 4

Assemble and serve

Now comes the fun part - assembling your tacos! Spread guacamole on each tortilla, then top with a spoonful of the black bean mixture. Add shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and fresh cilantro for garnish. Enjoy your Mexican chipotle black bean tacos, a blend of spicy chipotles and creamy avocados, bursting with flavor while being vegetarian and eggless.