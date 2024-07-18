In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai green curry with eggplant at home by first preparing your veggies, then creating a flavorful base with green curry paste, coconut milk, soy sauce, and brown sugar.

Add your veggies to the simmering base, cook until tender, and finish with a sprinkle of salt and Thai basil leaves.

Serve hot with rice or noodles for a taste of Thailand's rich culinary heritage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Refer to this Thai green curry with eggplant recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:40 pm Jul 18, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Thai green curry with eggplant is a vibrant, flavorful vegetarian dish from Thailand. It combines a rich blend of spices and herbs, showcasing Thai cooking's emphasis on fresh ingredients and complex flavors without meat. Its creamy texture and aromatic presence are impressive. This dish is an excellent example of Thai culinary art. Let's get cooking and explore this delightful experience.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this flavorful curry, gather two tablespoons of vegetarian green curry paste, one 400-milliliter can of coconut milk, one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon brown sugar, two small eggplants (bite-sized pieces), one thinly sliced bell pepper, a handful of Thai basil leaves, and salt to taste. Water may be added as needed to achieve the desired consistency.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables. Wash the eggplants and bell pepper thoroughly under running water. Cut the eggplants into bite-sized pieces - not too small as they will shrink during cooking. Slice the bell pepper into thin strips for a nice contrast in texture against the soft eggplant. This step ensures that your vegetables are ready to be cooked perfectly within the curry.

Step 2

Cooking the curry base

Heat a large pan over medium heat and add the green curry paste. Fry gently for about two minutes, until it releases its aromatic fragrances, unlocking the flavors. Slowly pour in the coconut milk, stirring continuously to blend with the curry paste. Next, add soy sauce and brown sugar, balancing the flavors with sweetness and depth.

Step 3

Adding vegetables to curry

Once your base is ready and simmering gently, add your prepared eggplants and bell pepper strips into the pan. Stir everything together so that the vegetables are coated evenly with the curry mixture. Cover with a lid and let it cook on low heat for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender but not mushy.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

After ensuring the vegetables are tender, season with salt and mix in Thai basil leaves for freshness. Stir well and turn off the heat. Serve this aromatic curry hot with steamed jasmine rice or noodles for a true Thai meal at home. This vegetarian Thai Green Curry with Eggplant offers a taste of Thailand's rich culinary heritage without leaving your kitchen.