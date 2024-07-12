In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Japanese vegetarian okonomiyaki by mixing flour, baking powder, and water into a smooth batter, then folding in shredded cabbage and green onions.

This eggless recipe maintains the traditional flavors of okonomiyaki, making it a perfect dish for those with strict dietary preferences.

By Anujj Trehaan 09:42 am Jul 12, 202409:42 am

What's the story Okonomiyaki, often called a Japanese savory pancake, is a versatile dish that's easily adapted for vegetarians. Originating from Japan, this dish has gained international popularity for its delicious taste and the flexibility it offers with ingredients. While traditionally made with seafood or meat, our version is strictly vegetarian and eggless, making it suitable for a wider audience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegetarian okonomiyaki, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of water, four cups of shredded cabbage, half a cup of sliced green onions, one teaspoon of baking powder (egg substitute), salt to taste, two tablespoons soy sauce (for flavor), and oil for cooking. Toppings include mayonnaise (vegan preferred), vegetarian okonomiyaki sauce, and optional garnishes like pickled ginger or seaweed flakes.

Step 1

Preparing the batter

In a large mixing bowl, combine one cup of all-purpose flour with one teaspoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt. Gradually add one cup of water while stirring continuously to avoid lumps forming in the batter. Once you achieve a smooth consistency similar to that of pancake batter, your base is ready for the next step.

Step 2

Adding vegetables to the mix

To your batter base, add four cups of shredded cabbage and half a cup of thinly sliced green onions. Carefully fold these vegetables into the batter, ensuring they are completely coated. This step not only adds substantial volume but also guarantees that every bite is filled with a delightful crunch. It's essential for achieving the unique texture and flavor that make okonomiyaki so enjoyable.

Step 3

Cooking your okonomiyaki

Heat oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat. Once hot, carefully pour the batter to form pancakes about six inches in diameter. Cook each side for three to four minutes, or until they are golden brown and the edges become crispy. Patience is essential; allow them to cook thoroughly before flipping to ensure they're perfectly cooked and crispy on both sides.

Step 4

Finishing touches

Once cooked and crispy, place your okonomiyaki on plates. Add okonomiyaki sauce and mayonnaise to taste. For authenticity, top with seaweed flakes or pickled ginger. This eggless vegetarian version maintains the traditional flavors of okonomiyaki, catering to those with strict dietary preferences. Enjoy this delightful Japanese dish at your dining table, embracing its rich taste and inclusive recipe.