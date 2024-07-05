In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delicious vegetarian lahmajoun with this simple recipe.

Start by preparing a dough with flour, yeast, and salt, let it rise, then top it with a sautéed mixture of onion, garlic, bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices.

Roll out the dough, spread the topping, and bake until crispy.

Garnish with fresh parsley and serve hot for a mouthwatering meal.

What's the story Lahmajoun, known as "Turkish pizza," is a Middle Eastern cuisine staple. Traditionally featuring minced meat, herbs, and spices, it's baked to perfection. Our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to all. Originating from the Levant region, lahmajoun has symbolized communal eating and celebration for centuries. Let's start cooking this cultural gem in your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the dough, mix two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of instant yeast, and salt. Add warm water as needed. Topping requires one chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one cup diced bell peppers, half a cup chopped tomatoes, and one tablespoon tomato paste. Season with one teaspoon each cumin and paprika, and optional half a teaspoon chili flakes. Garnish with parsley.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by mixing two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon instant yeast, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Add warm water gradually, stirring to form a soft dough. Knead on a floured surface for five minutes until smooth. Place it back in the bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place until doubled, about an hour.

Step 2

Make the topping

While the dough rises, saute a large chopped onion and two minced garlic cloves in a pan over medium heat until translucent. Add a cup of diced bell peppers and a half-cup of chopped tomatoes. Mix in one tablespoon tomato paste, one teaspoon each of cumin and paprika, and optionally, a half-teaspoon of chili flakes. Cook until the vegetables soften.

Step 3

Assemble lahmajoun

Preheat your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (245 degrees Celsius). Once the dough has risen, divide it into four equal parts. On a floured surface, roll each part into thin circles. Then, evenly spread the vegetable mixture over each circle, leaving small margins around the edges uncoated. This step is crucial for achieving lahmajoun with a perfectly crispy edge and well-cooked topping.

Step 4

Bake to perfection

Place the lahmajouns on baking sheets lined with parchment paper or lightly greased trays to prevent sticking. Bake in a preheated oven for seven to 10 minutes. Watch until the edges are golden brown and crispy. After baking, garnish with fresh parsley, adding a vibrant touch of color and flavor. Serve hot for the best taste experience.