Cook on a nonstick pan until bubbles form, flip, and serve warm with your choice of sweet or savory toppings.

Try this wholesome buckwheat blini recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:33 am Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Buckwheat blinis, a classic dish with roots in Russia, have traversed the globe to become a beloved vegetarian and eggless option for many. Traditionally served with caviar and sour cream, these pancakes have evolved into versatile carriers for a variety of toppings. Their rich history and cultural significance make them a fascinating dish to explore and enjoy. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you'll need one cup of buckwheat flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, one tablespoon of sugar (optional), one cup of milk (any plant-based milk for vegan option), two tablespoons of melted butter or oil (for vegan option use coconut oil or any vegetable oil), and water as needed to adjust the batter consistency.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

Begin by thoroughly mixing the dry ingredients in a bowl: buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt, and if you choose, sugar. This step is vital as it ensures the baking powder is uniformly mixed with the flour, guaranteeing your blinis rise evenly when cooked. Including sugar is not mandatory but can add a subtle sweetness that enhances the overall flavor of the blinis.

Step 2

Mix wet ingredients

In another bowl, whisk together your choice of milk with melted butter or oil. If opting for a vegan version, select plant-based milk and a suitable oil like coconut. This mixture is crucial as it will be combined with the dry ingredients to form the batter. This step ensures a smooth integration, setting the stage for the perfect texture and taste of your blinis.

Step 3

Combine and cook

Gradually add your wet mixture into the dry ingredients while stirring continuously to avoid lumps forming in your batter. If necessary, adjust its consistency with water; it should be thick yet pourable like traditional pancake batter. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and pour small ladles full of batter onto it. Cook until bubbles form on top then flip carefully.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve these warm blinis with your favorite toppings. Traditional choices include sour cream or yogurt for vegetarians; vegans might opt for coconut yogurt or cashew cream. Enhance them with fresh fruits, jams, or savory spreads to suit your taste. These toppings can transform the blinis into a delightful sweet treat or a hearty meal, depending on your preference.