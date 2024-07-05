In brief Simplifying... In brief This Mexican vegan pozole rojo recipe starts with creating a chili paste from soaked dried chilies and garlic.

The dish is served with garnishes like radishes, avocados, cilantro, and lime for a personalized touch.

What's the story Pozole, a traditional Mexican stew, has been a staple for centuries, often served on special occasions. This vegan pozole rojo replaces meat with vegetables and hominy, keeping the rich flavors and textures beloved in this dish. Its deep red broth comes from a blend of chilies and spices, making it a comforting meal for any day. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

In this recipe, olive oil is fundamental. You'll need precisely two tablespoons. It's used for sauteing onions and garlic, creating the flavor foundation of the stew. This step is crucial for integrating the spices seamlessly into the dish, ensuring a rich and aromatic base. Olive oil not only enhances taste but also contributes to the overall texture and mouthfeel of the pozole rojo.

Step 1

Prepare the chili paste

Start by soaking dried chilies in hot water until they soften. Once they're soft, blend them with garlic and a small amount of the soaking liquid to create a smooth paste. This chili paste is crucial for pozole rojo's unique flavor and vibrant color. To achieve a smoother consistency, strain the paste to remove any seeds or skin that remain.

Step 2

Saute vegetables and spices

In a large pot over medium heat, heat two tablespoons of olive oil. Add chopped onions, sauteing until translucent. Then, incorporate minced garlic, chili powder, oregano, and cumin. Cook for a minute until the mixture becomes fragrant. This crucial step builds the foundational flavors of our pozole, ensuring the spices blend well with the sauteed onions and garlic for a rich base.

Step 3

Combine ingredients and simmer

To the pot with sauteed vegetables and spices, add drained hominy, diced tomatoes (with their juice), vegetable broth, salt to taste, and your prepared chili paste. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low; let it simmer uncovered for about an hour or until the mixture has slightly thickened.

Step 4

Serve with garnishes

Ladle the hot vegan pozole rojo into bowls for serving. Provide an assortment of garnishes such as sliced radishes, diced avocados, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges on the side. This allows everyone to customize their bowl to their liking. Incorporating these garnishes adds a layer of freshness and a contrast in textures, which significantly elevates the dish's appeal and flavor profile.