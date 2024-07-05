In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful Vietnamese banh mi sandwich with a vegetarian twist.

What's the story The banh mi sandwich, a quintessential Vietnamese street food, has gained worldwide popularity. Originating from the French colonial period in Vietnam, this dish is a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisines, traditionally featuring a crispy baguette filled with various ingredients. While meat versions are common, our focus today is on creating an equally delicious vegetarian and eggless variant. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegetarian banh mi, gather one large baguette, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, one cup shredded carrots, one cup thinly sliced cucumber, half a cup sliced radishes, one-fourth cup fresh cilantro leaves, two tablespoons vegan mayonnaise, and one tablespoon sriracha sauce (to taste). For pickling: half a cup water, one-fourth cup white vinegar, two tablespoons sugar, one-half teaspoon salt.

Prepare the pickled vegetables

Start by preparing the pickled vegetables as they need time to marinate. In a bowl, whisk together water, white vinegar, sugar, and salt until fully dissolved. Add shredded carrots and sliced radishes to this mixture. Ensure they are fully submerged. Let them sit for at least 30 minutes; this process will soften them slightly and infuse them with flavor.

Prepare the baguette and fillings

While the vegetables are marinating, start preparing your baguette. Cut it lengthwise, ensuring not to slice all the way through; it should open similarly to a book. For an added crunch, consider lightly toasting the baguette if you prefer. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, blend vegan mayonnaise with sriracha sauce. Adjust the quantities of each according to how spicy you like your sandwich.

Assemble your banh mi

To assemble your banh mi, start by spreading the spicy mayo mix on both sides of the baguette. Then, add your pickled vegetables, ensuring they're well-drained from their marinade. Follow with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro leaves. Finish by drizzling soy sauce and sesame oil over these fillings for an added burst of flavor, enhancing your sandwich's taste.

Final touches

After assembling your banh mi, gently press down to ensure all ingredients stay in place, melding the flavors together. You can slice it into portions for easy eating or serve it whole for a genuine street-food experience at home. This pressing action is key to combining the flavors, making every bite a delicious fusion of the sandwich's components.