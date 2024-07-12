In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Japanese vegetable tempura in four easy steps.

How to cook Japanese vegetable tempura: A step-by-step guide

What's the story Japanese vegetable tempura is a beloved dish known for its light, crispy batter and tender, flavorful vegetables. Originating from Japan, this dish has gained international popularity for its simplicity and versatility. It's a staple in Japanese cuisine, often served as an appetizer or side dish. With its eggless batter, it offers vegetarians a perfect option to enjoy a classic Japanese delicacy. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegetable tempura, you'll need one cup of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon of cornstarch (to ensure crispiness), one cup of ice-cold water (to prevent gluten formation), half a teaspoon of salt, assorted vegetables such as sweet potatoes (thinly sliced), bell peppers (cut into strips), mushrooms (halved), and broccoli florets. You'll also need vegetable oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under cold running water. Dry them completely with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels to remove any excess moisture. This step is crucial to avoid splattering when frying. Then, cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces or strips ensuring they are not too thick so they can cook quickly and evenly.

Step 2

Making the batter

In a large bowl, sift the all-purpose flour and cornstarch together. This aerates the mixture, making the tempura lighter and crispier. Mix ice-cold water with salt in another bowl until dissolved. Gradually add this to the dry ingredients, gently mixing with chopsticks or a fork until just combined; lumps are fine. Avoid overmixing to prevent the batter from becoming doughy.

Step 3

Frying the tempura

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or pan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Dip vegetables in batter, ensuring a light coat, and lower them into the oil using tongs or chopsticks. Do not overcrowd; fry in batches. Fry until golden brown and crispy, roughly two to three minutes, then transfer to paper towels to remove excess oil.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your vegetable tempura immediately while hot and crispy for the best taste experience alongside dipping sauce such as tentsuyu (a mixture of dashi broth, mirin, soy sauce) or simply with sea salt sprinkled on top for added flavor contrast. Enjoy this delightful vegetarian dish that brings out the natural sweetness and texture of vegetables wrapped in a light, crispy coating.