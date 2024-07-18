In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Belgian waterzooi stew at home with a veggie twist.

Cook this delicious Belgian waterzooi veggie stew at home

02:35 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Belgian waterzooi is a traditional stew known for its creamy broth, originally featuring fish or chicken. This vegetarian adaptation uses hearty vegetables instead, maintaining the dish's comforting essence. Originating from Belgium, waterzooi has been adapted to suit various dietary preferences over the years. It's an ideal meal for cold days or when in need of a nutritious boost. Let's get cooking.

For this vegetarian, eggless Belgian waterzooi, gather two large leeks (white, light green parts), three carrots, two celery stalks, one large potato, four cups vegetable broth, one cup heavy cream (or coconut cream for vegan), two tablespoons unsalted butter (or olive oil for vegan), a bay leaf, one-half teaspoon thyme, and salt and pepper to taste.

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all your vegetables under running water. Next, slice the leeks, carrots, and celery as previously mentioned, and cube the potato. It's vital to cut the pieces to a size that prevents them from turning mushy during the cooking process. This careful preparation step is essential for ensuring your stew features a delightful variety of textures throughout.

Cooking the vegetables

In a large pot over medium heat, melt the butter or heat the olive oil if you're opting for a vegan version. Add the leeks first and saute until they start to soften but not browned—about five minutes. Then add carrots, celery, potatoes along with thyme and bay leaf. Stir well so that everything is evenly coated.

Adding broth and simmering

Add four cups of vegetable broth to the pot with your sauteed vegetables. Turn up the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to let it simmer gently, uncovered, for about 20 minutes. This simmering process is crucial as it allows the vegetables to become tender while still maintaining their shape, ensuring a perfect texture for your stew.

Final touches

Once vegetables are tender, remove the bay leaf. Stir in one cup of heavy or coconut cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let it simmer for five more minutes until thoroughly heated without boiling. Serve hot. This vegetarian Belgian waterzooi offers comfort and warmth, perfect for those enjoying traditional flavors while adhering to dietary preferences.