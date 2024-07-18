In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing Mexican vegan ceviche in four easy steps.

Start by dicing fresh veggies like tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, red onion, and optional jalapenos and mango.

Mix them with cooked chickpeas, lime juice, and olive oil, then season with salt and pepper.

Let it chill for an hour to let the flavors meld, and voila, your zesty vegan ceviche is ready to be served with tortilla chips or crispy lettuce leaves. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Cook Mexican vegan ceviche in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 02:24 pm Jul 18, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Mexican vegan ceviche is a delightful twist on the traditional Latin American seafood dish, designed for those on a plant-based diet. Unlike the original, which marinated raw fish in citrus juices, this version uses fresh vegetables and legumes to mimic the texture and flavors without animal products. It's a refreshing, tangy appetizer or nutritious side dish, perfect for warm weather. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vibrant Mexican vegan ceviche, gather one cup cooked chickpeas, two diced tomatoes, one diced avocado, one-half cup finely chopped red onion, one diced cucumber (seeds removed), one-half cup chopped cilantro, juice of three limes, and one tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Optionally, you can add diced jalapenos for heat and chopped mango for sweetness.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by dicing the tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber into small, uniform pieces for consistency in every bite. Finely chop the red onion and cilantro. If you're using jalapenos or mangoes in your recipe, dice them at this stage as well. The excellence of ceviche lies in the freshness and uniform size of your vegetable cuts, ensuring a harmonious blend of flavors in every bite.

Step 2

Combine ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine your prepared vegetables with the cooked chickpeas. Then, pour in the juice of three limes, which will serve as our "cooking" liquid, effectively mimicking the traditional ceviche methods where citrus cures the seafood. The lime's acidity not only infuses the dish with flavor but also beautifully melds all the ingredients together, ensuring a harmonious blend.

Step 3

Seasoning your ceviche

After mixing your ingredients, add one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss to ensure each piece is evenly coated with lime juice and olive oil, enhancing the flavor and adding a subtle richness. This step ensures that our vegan ceviche is flavorful, with every bite offering a harmonious blend of taste and texture.

Step 4

Chill before serving

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or place it in an airtight container and refrigerate for at least one hour. This chilling period allows the flavors to meld, enhancing the dish's overall taste. Serve it chilled as an appetizer or side, with tortilla chips or on crispy lettuce leaves for extra crunch. This dish is a refreshing, flavorful option for any gathering.