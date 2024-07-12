In short Simplifying... In short Boost your magnesium intake with these tasty and nutritious options.

Almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, cashews, and chia seeds are all packed with magnesium, along with other beneficial nutrients like healthy fats, protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Incorporating these into your diet not only enhances your health but also adds flavor and texture to your meals.

By Anujj Trehaan 08:45 am Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Magnesium is a crucial mineral that supports hundreds of chemical reactions in your body, including energy creation and muscle function. Unfortunately, many people don't get enough magnesium in their diets. A delicious way to increase your intake is through nut and seed mixes. Here are some top picks for magnesium-rich nuts and seeds to add to your diet.

Almonds: The magnesium powerhouse

Almonds are not only delicious but also packed with magnesium. Just one ounce of almonds provides 76 mg of magnesium, which is about 19 percent of the recommended daily intake. They're also a great source of healthy fats, protein and fiber, making them a perfect snack for energy and satiety. Add them to your mix for a crunchy texture and a nutritional boost.

Pumpkin seeds: A magnesium-rich treat

Pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, are an excellent magnesium source. One ounce offers about 74 mg of the mineral. They're not just rich in magnesium but also provide iron, zinc, and a variety of antioxidants. Their unique flavor and crunchy texture enhance any nut mix, bringing significant health benefits. This combination of taste and nutrition makes them a valuable addition to your diet.

Sunflower seeds: Tiny but mighty

Despite their small size, sunflower seeds are packed with nutrients. An ounce delivers about 37 milligrams of magnesium, vital for health, alongside vitamin E and selenium, which are powerful antioxidants. They also contain healthy fats beneficial for the heart. Their enjoyable crunch and mild flavor make them a perfect addition to both sweet and savory mixes, improving texture and nutritional content.

Cashews: Creamy magnesium goodness

Cashews are ideal for boosting magnesium intake, with about 83 milligrams per ounce, ranking them among top nut sources for this mineral. Their creamy texture is unique in mixes, improving taste. They also offer heart-healthy fats and protein, enhancing nutritional value. Adding cashews to your diet not only promotes health but also enriches flavor and texture in your dishes.

Chia seeds: Superfood sprinkle

Chia seeds are tiny but pack a powerful nutritional punch, with 95 milligrams of magnesium per ounce. They're rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants, making them an ideal superfood sprinkle for nut mixes or as a pudding base. Adding chia seeds to your diet boosts magnesium intake and provides essential nutrients for overall health.