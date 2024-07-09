In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a comforting Brazilian moqueca vegetable stew at home with a medley of colorful veggies, coconut milk, and a sprinkle of spices.

Start by sautéing onions and garlic, then add bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, and pumpkin, seasoned with paprika, salt, and pepper.

Simmer in coconut milk until tender, finish with a splash of lime juice and a sprinkle of cilantro, and serve hot with rice or bread. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Brazilian moqueca vegetable stew recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 03:23 pm Jul 09, 202403:23 pm

What's the story Originating from Brazil, moqueca is a traditional stew celebrated for its rich flavors and vibrant colors. This vegetarian and eggless version uses various vegetables, offering a hearty and nutritious meal. It embodies the fusion of indigenous Brazilian and African influences, marking it as a cultural staple. With easy-to-find ingredients and simple steps, let's start cooking this delightful dish.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this stew, gather one large onion (sliced), two garlic cloves (minced), one red and one yellow bell pepper (sliced), three tomatoes (diced), one zucchini (sliced), 200 grams of pumpkin (cubed), 400 milliliters of coconut milk, two tablespoons of olive oil, lime juice, a handful of cilantro (chopped), two teaspoons of paprika, salt, and black pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by preparing your vegetables as listed in the ingredients section. This includes slicing the onion, mincing the garlic cloves, slicing both red and yellow bell peppers, dicing the tomatoes, slicing the zucchini, and cubing the pumpkin. Having all your vegetables prepared before you begin cooking not only saves time but also makes the cooking process smoother.

Step 2

Sauteing base ingredients

In a large pot or deep pan over medium heat, add two tablespoons of olive oil. Once hot, add in your sliced onions and minced garlic. Saute them until they become soft and translucent. This forms the flavorful base for our moqueca stew. The aroma at this stage will start setting the tone for this delicious dish.

Step 3

Adding vegetables and simmering

Add the bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, and pumpkin to the sauteed onions and garlic. Combine well. Season with paprika, salt, and black pepper to taste. Cook until the vegetables start softening, about five minutes. Then add coconut milk and mix thoroughly. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender, allowing flavors to blend perfectly.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Once your vegetables are tender, and stew has thickened slightly, it's time for final touches. Remove from heat, stir in fresh lime juice, and sprinkle chopped cilantro on top. This adds freshness, brightness, to balance rich flavors. Serve hot with rice or crusty bread on the side, enjoying each spoonful of this comforting, Brazilian-inspired vegetable stew.