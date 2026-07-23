You must try these snacks in Brazil
What's the story
Brazilian snacks pamonha and pacoca are gaining popularity across the world for their unique flavors and textures. These traditional treats give a taste of Brazil's rich culinary heritage. While pamonha is a corn-based dish, pacoca is a sweet treat made from ground peanuts. Both offer a different experience, making them a must-try for anyone looking to explore Brazilian cuisine.
#1
Exploring the flavors of pamonha
Pamonha is made from fresh corn, which is ground and mixed with sugar or salt, depending on whether you want it sweet or savory.
The mixture is wrapped in corn husks and cooked until it becomes firm.
This snack is generally served warm, and it can be found at street markets across Brazil.
Its creamy texture and subtle sweetness make it a favorite among locals.
#2
The sweetness of pacoca
Pacoca is made from ground peanuts, sugar, and salt, which are mixed together to form a crumbly texture.
This snack is usually shaped into small discs or bars and has a rich nutty flavor with a hint of sweetness.
Pacoca can be easily found in stores all over Brazil, especially during festive seasons, when its demand goes up.
#3
Traditional preparation methods
Both pamonha and pacoca have been prepared the traditional way for generations.
For pamonha, fresh corn is essential for the best flavor. Pamonha is wrapped in husks before being boiled or steamed to get its signature texture.
For pacoca, the peanuts are roasted before being ground to bring out their flavor.
These age-old methods are what make these snacks so special.
Tip 1
Tips for enjoying these snacks
When trying pamonha, go for both sweet and savory versions to get the best of both worlds.
Pair them with coconut water or guava paste for an authentic experience.
For pacoca lovers, try crumbling it over desserts or mixing it with yogurt for an interesting twist on classic recipes.