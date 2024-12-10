Summarize Simplifying... In short Add a vibrant twist to your style with neon accessories and outerwear, inspired by Katy Perry's bold fashion choices.

For a subtle work look, pair neon accents with neutral pieces, or go all out with a neon dress for a night out.

Bright neon pops inspired by Katy Perry

By Anujj Trehaan 02:05 pm Dec 10, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Katy Perry is known for her colorful and daring fashion sense, frequently incorporating bright neon colors into her ensembles. This article provides tips on how to add neon pops to your wardrobe, inspired by Katy Perry's signature style. Whether you're dressing down for the day or glamming up for the evening, these suggestions will help you infuse a bit of brightness into your outfits.

Accessories

Embrace neon accessories

The easiest way to add a pop of color to your outfit without going overboard is by incorporating neon accessories. Think neon belts, bags, or shoes. A neon pink belt, for example, can turn a basic jeans and white T-shirt combo into a fashion statement. Plus, accessories are less committal than clothing pieces, making them the perfect way to dip your toes into this trend.

Outerwear

Statement neon outerwear

Katy Perry has been turning heads in a series of brightly colored statement coats that are impossible to ignore. You can do the same by choosing a neon jacket or coat. A neon green blazer or a hot pink trench coat can transform a monochrome outfit into a showstopper. This is a daring choice, but one that will make you the star of any room.

Workwear

Incorporate neon into your work wardrobe

Neon can feel too loud for the workplace, but you can still add a subtle pop of color. Try incorporating neon accents through underlayers- think a bright tank top peeking out from under a neutral blazer or a hint of neon trim on a black pencil skirt. These small bursts of color can bring a fun twist to your work wardrobe without sacrificing professionalism.

Mixing colors

Mix and match neons with neutrals

To tone down the intensity of neons and make them more wearable for everyday looks, pair them with neutral colors like black, white, gray, or beige. A neon yellow top paired with beige trousers creates a vibrant yet grounded look. This way, the neon piece gets to shine without overwhelming the senses.

Evening wear

Night out in neon

For those nights out when you want to stand out from the crowd, channel your inner Katy Perry on the red carpet and go for a daring neon dress or jumpsuit. Keeping accessories simple will ensure your outfit is the star of the show without any distractions. And, to round off this bold yet classy look, a sleek high ponytail and minimal makeup are all you need.