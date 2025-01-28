What's the story

Dashi powder is like a secret weapon in the kitchen. It's the heart and soul of Japanese cooking.

Made from dried kelp, dashi powder packs a serious umami punch. It's perfect for adding depth to soups, stews, and sauces.

In this article, we're sharing 5 unexpected ways to use dashi powder. Forget about just making soup bases - we're talking next-level deliciousness.