Brisk walking or jumping rope: Choose your cardio workout
What's the story
Brisk walking and jumping rope are two popular exercises that can help improve cardiovascular health. Both activities are easy to do, require little equipment, and can be done almost anywhere. They also provide a range of benefits for heart health, making them ideal options for people looking to improve their fitness levels. Here's a look at how each exercise benefits the cardiovascular system.
#1
Enhancing heart efficiency
Brisk walking regularly can improve heart efficiency by increasing blood circulation and reducing resting heart rate.
This low-impact exercise strengthens the heart muscle, making it pump blood more effectively.
Studies suggest that brisk walking for at least 30 minutes a day can lower the risk of heart disease by up to 30%.
It's an accessible option for those looking to enhance their cardiovascular health without high-intensity workouts.
#2
Boosting aerobic capacity
Jumping rope is a high-intensity workout that elevates your heart rate quickly, improving aerobic capacity.
The rhythmic nature of jumping rope challenges the cardiovascular system, leading to better oxygen uptake and utilization by muscles.
Regularly practicing this exercise can increase endurance levels significantly, making daily activities easier and less tiring.
#3
Calorie burning potential
Both brisk walking and jumping rope are effective calorie-burning exercises, but they differ in intensity and caloric expenditure.
Jumping rope burns more calories in less time because of its high intensity. Moderate-paced jumping can burn approximately 10 calories per minute.
On the other hand, brisk walking burns around four to five calories per minute at a moderate pace, making it a great option for longer sessions.
#4
Mental health benefits
Both brisk walking and jumping rope can improve mental well-being.
These activities help reduce stress and lift your mood by releasing endorphins, which are the body's natural mood lifters.
Brisk walking outdoors offers the added benefit of spending time in nature. Jumping rope, on the other hand, involves short bursts of activity. It is easy to fit into a busy schedule and requires little time or space.