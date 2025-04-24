British artist recreates newly discovered color with custom paint
What's the story
UK-based artist Stuart Semple has successfully created a paint color inspired by a new perception of color that scientists recently discovered.
The unique hue was identified through an experiment at the University of California, Berkeley, where laser pulses were directed into the eyes of five researchers.
This method pushed their perception of color beyond its natural limits.
Semple's version of this blue-green shade is available for purchase on his website at £10,000 for a 150ml jar or £29.99 for artists.
Creation method
Semple, who has created some of the world's blackest and pinkest paints, took a more straightforward approach to recreate this new shade.
He mixed pigments and added fluorescent optical brighteners that absorb ultraviolet light and re-emit it as visible blue light. This makes materials appear whiter or brighter.
To match his paint samples to the target shade, he used a spectrometer to analyze their intensity by separating light into its constituent colors.
Color democratization
Semple expressed that he had always believed color should be accessible to everyone.
For years, he has fought to liberate colors that are either corporately owned or claimed by scientists, or licensed to an individual person.
The scientists who discovered this new hue named it olo, while Semple has dubbed his version yolo.
This isn't the first time he created a more accessible version of an exclusive color.
Color science
Human color perception happens when light strikes color-sensitive cells called cones in the retina.
There are three types of cones: L, M, and S, each sensitive to different wavelengths of light.
The Berkeley experiment created a color beyond the natural range of human vision by almost exclusively stimulating M cones.
The name olo comes from binary 010, meaning only M cones are activated while L and S remain dormant.
Creative expression
Stuart Semple: Redefining art education
Stuart Semple is making art education and creative expression accessible through a free online art school, challenging the traditional art world.
His project, with no fees or conditions, empowers a new generation of artists.
Known for his bold, playful exploration of mass culture's impact, Stuart works across various mediums—painting, film, sculpture, and more.
His art blends pop culture, internet trends, and cultural ideas, creating visually striking and thought-provoking pieces.