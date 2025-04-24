What's the story

UK-based artist Stuart Semple has successfully created a paint color inspired by a new perception of color that scientists recently discovered.

The unique hue was identified through an experiment at the University of California, Berkeley, where laser pulses were directed into the eyes of five researchers.

This method pushed their perception of color beyond its natural limits.

Semple's version of this blue-green shade is available for purchase on his website at £10,000 for a 150ml jar or £29.99 for artists.