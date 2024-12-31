Summarize Simplifying... In short In the veggie face-off between broccoli and cauliflower, broccoli takes the lead with higher vitamin C, vitamin K, calcium, iron, and fiber content.

Broccoli vs. cauliflower: Crunching the nutrient numbers

By Anujj Trehaan 11:10 am Dec 31, 2024

What's the story When choosing between broccoli and cauliflower, you may wonder which vegetable packs a bigger nutritional punch. Both belong to the cruciferous family, they may look and feel similar, but their nutrient profiles are worlds apart. This article delves into these differences, offering a comprehensive comparison to help you decide which veggie deserves a spot on your plate.

Vitamins

Vitamin content comparison

Broccoli, boasting 89 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, surpasses the daily requirement by a whopping 148%. Cauliflower provides a respectable 48 milligrams, but it's not quite the powerhouse that broccoli is. Plus, broccoli holds a clear advantage in vitamin K content, offering a substantial 101% of the daily intake in a single cup, compared to cauliflower's modest 20%.

Minerals

Mineral richness face-off

In terms of minerals, both vegetables pack a punch with essential nutrients, but broccoli holds a slight advantage. Broccoli outshines cauliflower with its higher calcium and iron content. A cup of broccoli delivers approximately 43 mg of calcium and 0.7 mg of iron, whereas the same serving of cauliflower provides only 32 mg of calcium and 0.4 mg of iron.

Fiber-protein

Fiber and protein duel

Fiber: It is crucial for a healthy digestive system, and both veggies serve you well in that regard. However, broccoli once again edges ahead with roughly 2.6 grams of fiber per cup compared to cauliflower's two grams per cup. Protein: In this aspect, both are almost equally good; broccoli gives nearly 2.5 grams/cup and cauliflower gives nearly 2 gms.

Calories

Caloric consideration: A slim difference

For those watching their weight, both broccoli and cauliflower are great low-calorie veggies that can fit into almost any diet. However, there is a slight caloric difference: a cup of raw broccoli has roughly 31 calories, whereas the same serving of raw cauliflower only has 25 calories. This small difference might sway some calorie-counting dieters to choose cauliflower over broccoli.

Antioxidants

Antioxidant showdown

Both broccoli and cauliflower are rich in antioxidants, which help fight inflammation and protect your body against various diseases. Broccoli holds the edge with its higher sulforaphane content, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-cancer properties and other health benefits. Cauliflower, though a close second, boasts antioxidants like indole-3-carbinol that also provide substantial health benefits.