Broccoli v/s cauliflower: Which is healthier?

Broccoli and cauliflower are two of the most widely used vegetables in our daily meal. They both belong to the cruciferous family and are equally nutritious. Although they are quite similar, both have their own unique features which add to a healthy diet. Here's a look at what sets these two veggies apart from each other and how they can be added to your diet.

Vitamins Vitamin content comparison Broccoli is packed with vitamin C, offering more than 100% of the daily recommended intake per serving. It also has vitamin K, which is important for bone health and blood clotting. Meanwhile, cauliflower provides a decent amount of vitamin C but doesn't match up to broccoli. However, you get a good dose of folate, which is important for cell growth and metabolism.

Fiber Fiber and digestive health Both broccoli and cauliflower are great sources of dietary fiber, promoting gut health by helping with bowel regularity. Broccoli has slightly more fiber than cauliflower, making it a better option for those wanting to increase their fiber intake. This fiber content also helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels and supports weight management by promoting satiety.

Antioxidants Antioxidants and disease prevention Broccoli is loaded with antioxidants like sulforaphane that may help reduce inflammation and protect against certain diseases. Even cauliflower contains antioxidants, but in lesser amounts than broccoli. These compounds help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease.