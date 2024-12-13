Summarize Simplifying... In short Sweet corn can elevate your brunch game with its versatility and natural sweetness.

Transform it into crispy zucchini fritters, add a twist to your pancakes, or blend it into a creamy soup shooter.

For a lighter option, toss grilled corn in a refreshing salad, or indulge in a comforting sweet corn bread pudding.

These dishes are not only delicious but also add a touch of sophistication to your brunch spread. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Brunch beauties: Cooking with sweet corn

By Simran Jeet 03:04 pm Dec 13, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Sweet corn is a secret weapon in the kitchen, ready to take your brunch game to the next level. This article features five creative ways to use sweet corn in your brunch lineup, bringing a new spin to traditional dishes. Think beyond the cob - with savory pancakes, vibrant salads, and more, sweet corn provides a pop of flavor and crunch that's sure to excite your palate.

Fritters

Sweet corn and zucchini fritters

Pairing sweet corn with zucchini results in a delicious fritter that's perfect for brunch. Simply combine grated zucchini, fresh sweet corn kernels, flour, and spices in a bowl. Shape the mixture into small patties and fry until golden brown. These fritters are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and they are sure to be a hit at any brunch gathering.

Pancakes

Corn pancakes with avocado salsa

Take your pancakes to the next level by incorporating sweet corn into the batter for a delicious twist. Simply prepare your go-to pancake mix and fold in fresh sweet corn kernels before cooking to perfection. Serve these fluffy pancakes with a homemade avocado salsa on top for a savory contrast that complements the corn's natural sweetness.

Soup shooter

Creamy corn soup shooter

Soup is probably the last thing you'd consider for brunch, but these creamy corn soup shooters will have you rethinking that. Just blend cooked sweet corn with vegetable broth and cream until smooth. Serve it up in cute little glasses as a fancy starter or side dish. It's creamy, sweet, and surprisingly sophisticated for something so simple. Perfect for a lazy brunch!

Salad

Grilled corn salad with cilantro lime dressing

If you're looking for something on the lighter side, grill whole ears of sweet corn until they're just a little charred, then slice off the kernels. Toss them with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cilantro lime dressing. This salad brings a refreshing crunch to your brunch, providing a colorful and wholesome option.

Bread pudding

Sweet corn bread pudding

Take your brunch to the next level with this indulgent sweet corn bread pudding. Simply add fresh or frozen sweet corn kernels to your favorite bread pudding recipe for a touch of natural sweetness and extra moisture. Bake until golden brown and serve warm for a deliciously comforting dessert or side dish that pairs perfectly with both savory and sweet brunch dishes.