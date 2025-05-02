Budget-friendly cleaning hacks using baking ingredients
What's the story
Baking essentials aren't just limited to the kitchen, they can be your strongest allies in your cleaning regime.
These common household items provide cost-effective solutions to different cleaning problems.
Using these ingredients, you can keep your home clean without shelling out a fortune on commercial products.
Here are some practical tips to help you harness the power of baking essentials for effective and budget-friendly cleaning.
Stain solution
Baking soda for stain removal
Baking soda makes an excellent stain remover because of its mild abrasive properties.
To tackle tough stains on fabrics or surfaces, prepare a paste of baking soda and water. Apply it directly on the stain, let it stay for about 15 minutes, and then scrub gently before rinsing or washing as usual.
This method particularly works well on coffee and tea stains.
Disinfectant power
Vinegar as a natural disinfectant
Known for its disinfecting properties, white vinegar makes an ideal choice for cleaning surfaces in your home.
Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle, and voila, you have an all-purpose cleaner.
This mixture can be used on countertops, sinks, and bathroom fixtures.
The acidity of vinegar helps kill bacteria and remove grime without resorting to harsh chemicals.
Fresh scent
Lemon juice for odor elimination
Lemon juice is not just refreshing but also does wonders at neutralizing odors around the house.
To remove bad smells from garbage disposals or refrigerators, simply place lemon peels inside or wipe surfaces with lemon juice mixed with water.
The natural oils in the lemons break down odor-causing compounds while leaving behind a fresh scent.
Clear view
Cornstarch as glass cleaner
Cornstarch can also make for an excellent alternative glass cleaner, leaving behind streak-free windows.
Mix two tablespoons of cornstarch with 1/2 cup of white vinegar and 1/2 cup of water in a spray bottle.
Shake the solution well before using it and apply it on glass surfaces with the help of a microfiber cloth or newspaper for best results.
Grease fighter
Salt scrub for grease removal
Salt also works as an abrasive agent to remove grease buildup from cookware or stovetops without scratching them too much.
Just sprinkle salt on greasy areas and scrub gently with either a sponge dampened slightly beforehand if necessary.
Rinse thoroughly afterward, ensuring no residue is left behind after drying completely off again later when you're done cleaning everything else around there, too.